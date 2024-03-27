✕ Close Related video: RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has made the bizarre claim that the US, UK and Ukraine were involved in the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed 139 people – as the Kremlin keeps pushing a false narrative trying to link its invasion of Ukraine to the shooting.

Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the FSB offered no evidence for his claim, with the US, France and number of other nations all saying that a branch of Isis were responsible for the attack. Isis-K itself has claimed the attack and released a graphic video of it.

“The USA, Britain and Ukraine are behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall,” Mr Bortnikov, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by TASS, the Russian state-owned news agency. “We believe the action was prepared both by the radical Islamists themselves and, of course, facilitated by Western special services”.

Elsewhere, Ukraine has struck a navy vessel stolen by Russia during the occupation of Crimea, Kyiv has said. Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukraine navy spokesman, said his country’s forces hit the Olshansky landing ship with a missile.