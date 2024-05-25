Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin says Zelensky has no legitimacy after expiry of presidential term
Vladimir Putin is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield line
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had no legitimacy following the expiry of his five-year term and this would raise a legal obstacle if Russia and Ukraine were to hold peace talks.
Mr Putin said he is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four Russian sources, but is ready to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond.
“But who to negotiate with? That’s not an idle question...Of course, we realise the legitimacy of the incumbent head of state is over,” he said in press conference.Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, said this week that anyone questioning the president’s legitimacy was an “enemy of Ukraine” spreading false information.
It came as a Russian attack destroyed trains and tracks Kharkiv region, officials said on Friday. Children were being evacuated from the area as it is pummeled by the Kremlin’s forces in a powerful new offensive.
ICYMI: Top UN court is set to rule on a request for it to order Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza
The top United Nations court is ruling Friday on an urgent plea by South Africa to order Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and withdraw from the enclave.
Israel is unlikely to comply with any such order. Even so, a cease-fire order by judges of the International Court of Justice would heap more pressure on an increasingly isolated Israel as it continues its military assault on Gaza following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas-led militants.
Full report:
The top UN court is set to rule on a request for it to order Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza
The top United Nations court is set to rule on an urgent plea by South Africa for judges to order Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and withdraw from the enclave
Zelensky visits Kharkiv region amid Russian attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the northeast region of Kharkiv amid Russia’s fresh assault in the area.
The Ukrainian leader said he discussed the frontline situation, particularly in the town of Vovchansk, which has become a primary defensive position near the border with Russia.
The governor of the region, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor of the region’s namesake capital, Igor Terekhov, were both in attendance.
Ukraine attacks Russian military complex in Crimea with US missiles
Ukraine attacked a Russian military complex in Crimea with long-range missiles provided by the US on Thursday night, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A Ukrainian defence official told the newspaper said the missile landed on a communications centre of Russian air defense forces in the city of Alushta.
Crimean social media channels reported several explosions in the coastal city, with one video showing a large blast, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.
The strike is the latest targeting Russian military infrastructure in the region.
ICYMI: US pushes for Ukraine aid, united front against China’s trade practices at G7 finance meeting
The US sought to build support for squeezing more money for Ukraine out of frozen Russian assets and for uniting against China’s trade practices as finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich democracies opened a two-day meeting on Friday on the shores of northern Italy’s scenic Lago Maggiore.
Treasury secretary Janet Yellen is pushing at the meeting in Stresa for “more ambitious options” to unlock money from some $260 billion in Russian central bank reserves frozen in Europe and the US after the 24 Feb invasion.
US pushes for Ukraine aid, united front against China's trade practices at G7 finance meeting
The U.S. is seeking to build support for squeezing more money for Ukraine out of frozen Russian assets as finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich democracies open a two-day meeting Another key topic pushed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be building a united front against China’s subsidies for solar panels and electric cars
Putin says Zelensky has no legitimacy after expiry of presidential term
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had no legitimacy following the expiry of his five-year term and this would raise a legal obstacle if Russia and Ukraine were to hold peace talks.
With Ukraine under martial law in the third year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelensky has not faced elections despite the expiry of his five-year term this week - something that he and Ukraine’s allies deem the right decision in wartime.
Mr Putin said he is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four Russian sources, but is ready to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond.
In a televised press conference during a visit to Belarus, Putin said Mr Zelensky’s status was problematic.
“But who to negotiate with? That’s not an idle question...Of course we realise the legitimacy of the incumbent head of state is over,” he said.
Ukrainian officials dismiss any notion of Mr Zelensky lacking legitimacy in a time of war. Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, said this week that anyone questioning the president’s legitimacy was an “enemy of Ukraine” spreading false information.
Ukrainian forces now control area where Russia pushed into Kharkiv region, says Zelensky
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces had secured “combat control” of areas where Russian troops staged an incursion this month in northern parts of Kharkiv region.
“Our soldiers have now managed to take combat control of the border area where the Russian occupiers entered,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
His comments, after holding a meeting of military and regional officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, appeared to be at variance with comments by Russian officials.
Russian forces pushed into border regions of Ukraine‘s Kharkiv region this month and Russia’s Defence Ministry said they had secured control of about 12 settlements.
Why are top Russian military officials being arrested
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court.
This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
The arrests began after president Vladimir Putin began his fifth term and shuffled his ally, longtime defence minister Sergei Shoigu, into a new post.
Full report:
Why are top Russian military officials being arrested
The arrests began last month when a Russian deputy defense minister was detained
ICYMI: Putin’s military purge ramps up as another Russian general arrested
The deputy head of the Russian army’s General Staff has been accused of taking bribes and arrested, investigators have said – the latest in a slew of high-profile cases of alleged corruption to shake Vladimir Putin’s top brass.
The arrest of lieutenant-general Vadim Shamarin is the fourth detention of a high-ranking defence figure within a month, starting on 23 April when deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov was placed in pre-trial detention for suspected bribe-taking.
Full report:
Putin’s military purge ramps up as another Russian general arrested
It is the fourth arrest of a high-ranking defence figure in the space of a month
ICYMI: Putin arrives in neighboring Belarus for a two-day visit with a key ally
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived Thursday in Belarus for a two-day visit as part of several foreign tours to kick off his fifth term in office, underscoring close ties with a neighboring ally that has been instrumental in Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.
Putin traveled to China earlier this month, and is expected in Uzbekistan on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, the Russian president hosted Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Kremlin.
Full report:
Putin arrives in neighboring Belarus for a two-day visit with a key ally
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening arrived in Belarus for a two-day visit
ICYMI: At least seven killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv as Zelensky pleads for more weapons
At least seven people have been killed and two dozen injured after Russia launched a second massive airstrike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region in as many days.
The attack came after a Russian glide bomb, a deadly explosive nicknamed the “building destroyer” by pro-Kremlin military bloggers, obliterated a cafe and injured 10 people in the middle of the day on Wednesday.
Full report:
At least seven killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv as Zelensky calls for more weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Kyiv’s Western allies for the deadly strike on Kharkiv following delayed military aid
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments