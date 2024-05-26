Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin ‘ready to freeze war’ as Kyiv ‘secures combat control’ around Kharkiv
Zelensky says Ukrainian soldiers now control area where Russian troops staged an attack this month
Vladimir Putin said he is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines.
However, the Russian president said he is ready to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond, four Russian sources told Reuters.
Three sources in Putin’s entourage said he expressed frustration to a small group of advisers about what he views as Western-backed attempts to impede negotiations and Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to rule out talks.
“Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a ceasefire to freeze the war,” said a senior Russian source who has worked with Putin and has knowledge of top level conversations in the Kremlin.
It comes as Zelensky said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had secured “combat control” of areas where Russian troops staged an incursion this month in northern parts of Kharkiv region.
However, Viktor Vodolatskiy, a member of Russia’s State Duma lower house of parliament, said Russian forces controlled more than half the territory of Kharkiv’s town of Vovchansk.
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills twelve as death toll rises
A Russian strike on a crowded DIY hardware store in Kharkiv killed 12 people and wounded dozens more, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Sunday morning, the death toll rising as the country’s second-largest city reeled from two attacks a day earlier.
Two guided bombs hit the Epicentr DIY hypermarket in a residential area of the city on Saturday afternoon, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national television.
The strikes caused a massive fire which sent a column of thick, black smoke billowing hundreds of metres into the air.
Forty-three people were injured, the local prosecutors’ office said, adding that ten of the twelve dead had still not been identified.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said about 120 people had been in the hardware store when the bombs struck.
“The attack targeted the shopping centre, where there were many people - this is clearly terrorism,” Terekhov said.
In a post on the Telegram app, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 16 people were still missing after
12 Russian missiles and 31 drones destroyed in Ukrainian attack
Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 missiles and all 31 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight air strike, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.
Two hypersonic Kinzhal missiles remained unaccounted for, but authorities did not immediately provide details of where they had struck.
The air force said the missiles and drones had been shot down over parts of southern, central, western and northern Ukraine.
Six killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
At least six people were killed and nearly 60 were injured after a Russian missile struck Ukraine's Kharkiv, including two guided bombs that struck a hardware store in the city’s residential area.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said about 120 people were in the hardware store when the bombs struck.
"The attack targeted the shopping center where there were many people. This is clearly terrorism," Mr Terekhov said.
Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says
Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia.
Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow’s full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battlefield.
Four Russians killed in Ukrainian attacks
Ukranian attacks killed four Russians in southern Belgorod region were on Saturday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Three people were killed in the village of Oktyabrsky and a woman working in her garden was killed in the village of Dubovoye, Mr Gladkov said on Telegram.
Twelve people, including a child, were injured in the multiple rocket attacks.
The governor said the Ukranian military also shelled the town of Shebekino near the border and damaged several homes.
G7 officials make progress but no final deal on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies said they had moved toward agreement on a U.S. proposal to squeeze more money for Ukraine from Russian assets frozen in their countries. But the ministers left a final deal to be worked out ahead of a June summit of national leaders.
“We are making progress in our discussions on potential avenues to bring forward the extraordinary profits stemming from immobilized Russian sovereign assets to the benefit of Ukraine,” the draft statement said, without providing details.
Despite the progress made at the the meeting in Stresa, on the shores of Lago Maggiore in northern Italy, a final decision on how the assets will be used will rest with the G7 national leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, next month at their annual summit in Fasano, in southern Italy.
Why are top Russian military officials being arrested
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
The arrests began after President Vladimir Putin began his fifth term and shuffled his ally, longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, into a new post.
US pushes for Ukraine aid, united front against China's trade practices at G7 finance meeting
The U.S. sought to build support for squeezing more money for Ukraine out of frozen Russian assets and for uniting against China’s trade practices as finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich democracies opened a two-day meeting on Friday on the shores of northern Italy’s scenic Lago Maggiore.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pushing at the meeting in Stresa for “more ambitious options” to unlock money from some $260 billion in Russian central bank reserves frozen in Europe and the U.S. after the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion.
US announces $275M in new military assistance for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced on Friday an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package, which was previewed on Thursday by two U.S. officials, “is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s assault near Kharkiv.”
“Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said in a statement.
Blinken will head to eastern Europe as concerns mount about Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to eastern Europe next week as concerns mount about Russia’s advances in Ukraine, potential Russian interference in neighboring Moldova and pro-Moscow legislation being promoted in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, the State Department said Friday.
Blinken will visit the Moldovan capital of Chişinau on Wednesday before attending a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Prague on Thursday and Friday. That meeting will be the military alliance’s last major diplomatic get-together before leaders meet at a summit to celebrate NATO’s 80th anniversary in Washington in July.
