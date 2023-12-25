Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv marks first Christmas on December 25 as Moscow shelling kills four in Kherson
A child was killed along with three other civilians in strikes on Kherson Oblast
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Ukraine is prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the first time on 25 December in a landmark change to the country’s traditions.
The Russian Orthodox Church observes the birth of Jesus on January 7. Monday marks the first time Ukraine will celebrate seperately from Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky signed legislation in July moving the public Christmas Day holiday to December 25.
The president reassured Ukrainians fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country that “step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing”.
“Today, this is our common goal, our common dream. And this is precisely what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.
It comes as a child has been killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine as Vladimir Putin warned the West of “serious consequences” over reports Kyiv may receive seized Kremlin assets.
The child was killed along with three other civilians in strikes on Kherson Oblast over the last day, the region’s governor said.
Russia says it downs four Ukrainian military aircraft
Russia‘s defence ministry said on Sunday its air defence systems had shot down four Ukrainian military aircraft over the past 24 hours, just two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had downed three Russian fighter-bomber jets.
In its daily dispatch, the defence ministry said its air defence shot down three Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Su-24 tactical bomber in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions of southeastern Ukraine.
The dispatch provided no further details.
On Friday, Zelenskiy said the country’s forces shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft on the southern front, hailing it as a success in the 22-month-old conflict.
The commander of Ukraine‘s air force also said the planes had been downed.
Reuters was not immediately able to corroborate the battlefield reports from either side.
Anti-war former journalist enters race against Putin in Russia presidential election
An anti-war journalist has applied to run against Vladimir Putin in the Russian presidential election in March next year.
Former TV journalist, Yekaterina Duntsova, 40, has submitted her documents to the Central Election Commission in Moscow to begin the formal process of entering the running.
The vote is expected to be a heavily staged-managed exercise that is all but certain to hand a landslide victory to Russia’s autocratic leader.
How Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death was ‘orchestrated by Putin’s oldest ally’
Ex-Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a bomb plot orchestrated by Vladimir Putin’s oldest ally, a Russian intelligence officer has claimed.
Mr Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed over Russia on 23 August this year, launched a mutiny against the Russian ministry of defence in June following a long-running feud with officials over the direction of the war in Ukraine.
At the time, the Kremlin denied any involvement with his death and characterised western intelligence assessments of Putin’s culpability as an “absolute lie”.
Six killed in attacks on Kherson and Horlivka
Russian attacks on southern Ukraine's Kherson region killed five civilians, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian-installed officials in the eastern town of Horlivka said one person was killed due to Kyiv's shelling.
The deaths in Kherson occurred in an incessant Russian shelling of the city and the region over the preceding 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.
Regional police said three people died in the shelling of an apartment building and a private home in Kherson city.
A woman died in a drone attack in a small town south of Kherson and a second woman was killed when a town further north came under heavy fire.
Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of Kherson's regional military administration, told the Ukrainian public broadcaster that gas and water supplies were partially cut off due to the attacks, which also hit a medical facility.
"The windows were broken, the building was damaged," Tolokonnikov said.
Some 600km northeast of Kherson in the town of Horlivka, in areas of Ukraine's Donetsk region under Russian control, Ukraine's shelling destroyed a shopping centre and several other buildings, a Russian-installed official said.
The attacks killed one woman and wounded six civilians, the Russian-installed mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prikhodko, said on the Telegram.
The Metropolis of Bessarabia, which marks Christmas on Dec. 25, has come to be seen as a key element of the government’s drive to move to the European mainstream.
“Every day, we see how the image of the Moldovan church is desecrated in our national information space, bolstered by political support,” Vladimir said in the interview, published on his church’s website. Priests leaving one church for another were “devoid of all insight and faith (and) facilitating the destruction of the unity of the Church of Christ”.
Both Dec. 25 and Jan. 7 have been declared public holidays in Moldova. Although the Russian-linked church has a greater following, more and more Moldovans are making the switch to celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25.
Ukraine‘s largest Orthodox Church switched its festivities to Dec. 25 earlier this year and the date was made a public holiday. Russia and its Orthodox Church stand by the old calendar marking Christmas on Jan. 7.
Moldova’s president, Mala Sandu, has sought publicly to stay out of the debate over the two churches and their parishioners.
She sidestepped a question last week about which of the two days she would be observing - saying she would celebrate on Dec. 25 with her immediate family in Chisinau and again on Jan. 7 in her native village near the Romanian border.
In Moldova, the Christmas spirit is conflict and rivalry for parishioners
he head of Moldova’s largest Orthodox Church, subordinated to its Russian parent church, has complained that his ranks were coming under attack in the run-up to Christmas -- marked on two separate days by rival churches in the former Soviet state.
More than 90% of residents of the country, which lies between Ukraine and Romania, are Orthodox Christians.
With Moldova’s government seeking European Union membership, Metropolitan Vladimir of the larger Russia-linked church complained in a weekend interview that the media “bolstered by political support” was spreading division in the church.
Vladimir’s church, the Moldova Metropolis, last month reaffirmed its allegiance to the Russian Orthodox Church despite misgivings over the latter’s support for the war in Ukraine.
It marks Christmas on Jan. 7, but its hold on the faithful is being challenged by the Metropolis of Bessarabia, which reports to the Romanian church and has welcomed more than 60 priests who have left the rival church in recent months.
Russian shelling kills 4 in Ukraine
Russian shelling in southern Ukraine‘s Kherson region killed four people Sunday, including an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife who died after a strike on their apartment building.
The barrage injured nine other people, including a 15-year-old, sparked fires in homes and at a private medical facility, and set a local gas pipeline alight, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.
“There are no holidays for the enemy,” Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on social media, commenting on the Kherson attack.
“They do not exist for us as long as the enemy kills our people and remains on our land.”The shelling across Kherson reached the center of the region’s capital city of the same name.
Ukraine will suffer ‘insane’ losses if US stops aid, warn frontline troops
Commanders in the key battle for Avdiivka in Donetsk fear the town will be lost in a matter of days if more international aid cannot be secured – and that huge casualties will be suffered in the process. Arpan Rai reports:
There is a growing sense of alarm among Ukraine’s frontline forces at dwindling supplies of arms and ammunition and signs that the commitment of international partners is faltering, according to multiple senior Ukrainian military officials.
Ukraine’s military fears Vladimir Putin’s forces could break through its defensive lines and secure victory for Russia within days if the US does not commit to more aid, with intense fighting still taking place and hourly assaults targeting the key industrial town of Avdiivka, despite the onset of the country’s bitter winter.
“It is a very difficult situation, very difficult, but the guys from the defence forces are holding their ground,” says Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka’s military administration, in an interview with The Independent.
Watch live: Kyiv Orthodox cathedral hosts Christmas Eve service in December for first time in over 100 years
An Orthodox cathedral in Kyiv is hosting its Christmas Eve service today (24 December), after a decree passed earlier this year meaning Ukraine no longer has to celebrate on the same day as the Russian church.
Orthodox Christmas is usually held on 7 January due to the calendar differences, with many of those celebrating the later date by fasting in the 40 days leading up to it.
Russia and Greece have some of the biggest populations of Orthodox Christians, with Ukraine choosing to distance itself from the Putin-aligned date.
Kyiv marks first Christmas on December 25
Ukraine is prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the first time on December 25, having previously marked the date on January 7. The Russian Orthodox Church observes the birth of Jesus on January 7.
Some Orthodox Ukrainians observed Christmas on December 25 last year in response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The cathedral in the Monastery of the Caves, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Kyiv, held its Christmas celebration on January 7 of this year, but the service was held in the Ukrainian language for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine‘s independence from the Soviet Union.
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed legislation in July moving the public Christmas Day holiday to December 25.
However, one of Ukraine‘s two competing Orthodox church organisations is sticking with the January date dictated by the Julian calendar.
To mark Christmas Eve on December 24, Mr Zelensky addressed the nation in a video filmed before the floodlit St Sophia Cathedral in central Kyiv.
He reassured Ukrainians fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country that “step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing”.
“Today, this is our common goal, our common dream. And this is precisely what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.
