Ukraine is prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the first time on 25 December in a landmark change to the country’s traditions.

The Russian Orthodox Church observes the birth of Jesus on January 7. Monday marks the first time Ukraine will celebrate seperately from Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky signed legislation in July moving the public Christmas Day holiday to December 25.

The president reassured Ukrainians fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country that “step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing”.

“Today, this is our common goal, our common dream. And this is precisely what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.

It comes as a child has been killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine as Vladimir Putin warned the West of “serious consequences” over reports Kyiv may receive seized Kremlin assets.

The child was killed along with three other civilians in strikes on Kherson Oblast over the last day, the region’s governor said.