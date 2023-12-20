✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the military has asked for an additional 450,000-500,000 people to be mobilized into the army as he remains confident in European support.

Mr Zelensky told a press conference that top military and government officials were due to discuss “this very sensitive issue of mobilisation” and that parliament would then consider it.

“Their view was... they proposed mobilising an additional 450,000-500,000 people. This is a very serious number,” Zelensky said on Tuesday.

“I said that I would need more arguments to support this move. Because first of all, its a question of people, secondly, it’s a question of fairness, it’s a question of defence capability, and its a question of finances.”

He added that conducting a mobilisation at such a scale would require additional an additional 500 billion hryvnias ($13.5 billion) in financing.

The claim comes was a part of Mr Zelensky’s end of year press conference in Kyiv. Other subjects addressed included the topic of wartime parliamentary elections and European financial support.

It comes as the British Ministry of Defence claimed that Russia has fired one of its prized hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time in months,