At least two explosions rocked Kyiv and air raid sirens blared on Friday as African leaders visited Ukraine, sending them running to bomb shelters.

The African leaders, including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegal president Macky Sall, were on a peace mission to Kyiv when mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the central Podil district and warned that more missiles were headed towards the capital.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister, said the Russian missiles were “a message to Africa”.

“Russia wants more war, not peace,” he said.

The African leaders had begun their visit with a trip to a mass grave in Bucha, near Kyiv, before meeting Volodymr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian air force later claimed six hypersonic Russian missiles were shot down over Kyiv. The Kinzhal missiles were accompanied by six Kalibr cruise missiles and two drones, which the air force said had also been downed.

Kinzhal translates to “dagger” in Russian. One of the latest weapons utilised by Moscow, the Russian military claims that the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000km (approximately 1,250 miles).