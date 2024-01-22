Russia-Ukraine war – live: Donetsk market shelling leaves ‘at least 27 dead’ as gas plant hit by explosion
Putin’s foreign ministry claimed without evidence that Western-supplied weapons had been used in the attack on the Donbas city
Shelling in the city of Donetsk has killed 25 people and left 20 others wounded, according to Russia-backed officials who blamed Ukraine for the attack.
Vladimir Putin’s foreign ministry claimed without evidence that Western-supplied weapons had been used in the attack on the Donbas city, which is currently held by Russia. Kyiv is yet to comment, but has appeared so far to avoid targeting civilians since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Images taken at the scene by Reuters photojournalists showed crying people, some who said they had lost their relatives, and bodies lying on blood-soaked snow near one of the city’s markets.
It came on the same day an explosion happened at a gas export terminal near St Petersburg. Operator Novatek said it had been forced to suspend some operations at the huge Baltic Sea fuel export terminal due to a fire started by what Ukrainian media said was a drone attack.
The giant Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg, is used to ship oil and gas products to international markets.
Motivation to win on the court
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk said it was important for the country’s players to keep winning at the Australian Open to remind people of the continuing conflict.
The 21-year-old thrashed Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1 and refused to shake her hand afterwards. Kostyuk will meet US Open champion Coco Gauff in the quarter-final.
Pictures from shelling of market in Donetsk - local officials say at least 27 people were killed
A Century after Lenin’s death
Sunday marked 100 years since the death of Lenin - here we take a look on how the founder of the Soviet Union is thought of in modern Russia
A century after the death of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union is largely an afterthought in modern Russia
Putin set for meeting in North Korea
Russian president Vladimir Putin could visit North Korea “at an early date”, Pyongyang said, as the countries have ramped up efforts to strengthen ties amid international concerns.
North Korea and Russia have pledged to establish a “new multi-polarised international order” and are undertaking “deep strategic communication” on various regional and international issues, the North Korean foreign ministry said on Sunday, according to state media KCNA.
Mr Kim had invited the Russian leader to Pyongyang who accepted the invitation to visit at an unconfirmed date.
Zelensky does not address shelling in Donetsk
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not address the attack but said that in a single day, Russia had shelled more than 100 cities, towns and villages in nine regions in Ukraine, and that the attacks in Donetsk region had been “particularly severe.”
Donetsk is one of four regions in Ukraine‘s east and south that Russia claimed to have annexed in late 2022 in a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the U.N. General Assembly. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.
‘Work remains to be done'
A summit of the European Union’s foreign ministers in Brussels takes place on Monday - with the focus being on both Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
It will include engagements with foreign ministers from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, and Ukraine, and the secretary general of the League of Arab States.
Ireland’s deputy PM Michael Martin said: “We have seen reprehensible attacks in Ukraine over the new year period, which has caused civilian death and significant damage to civilian infrastructure on a large scale.
“These attacks show that Russia is intent on continued escalation.
“While we were able to deliver some important messages in December, including the historic decision by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, it is clear that much work remains to be done.
“There are a number of important meetings in weeks ahead, including the Foreign Affairs Council today, and it is critical that we as the EU continue to send a clear and united message of support for Ukraine.”
Russia now claim 27 people were killed in shelling in Donetsk
Twenty-seven people were killed and 25 injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region has said.
According to Alexei Kulemzin, the city’s Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces bombarded a busy area where shops and a market are located. Pushilin said the city was shelled by Ukrainian artillery.
Ukraine‘s forces in the Tavria, or southern zone, said in a Facebook post that soldiers under its command were not responsible. “Donetsk is Ukraine!” it said. “Russia will have to answer for taking lives of Ukrainians.”
Drone attack forces suspension of Russian fuel exports
Russian energy company Novatek said on Sunday it had been forced to suspend some operations at a huge Baltic Sea fuel export terminal due to a fire started by what Ukrainian media said was a drone attack.
The giant Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg, is used to ship oil and gas products to international markets. It processes stable gas condensate - a type of light oil - into light and heavy naphtha, kerosene and diesel to be shipped by sea.
It was not clear how long the disruption would last, how many tankers would have to idle outside the port, and what the knock-on effect would be on international energy markets.
Critical infrastructure facilities in the surrounding Leningrad region were placed on high alert, with security units and law enforcement agencies ordered to destroy any drones detected, the regional administration said on Telegram.
The Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing unnamed sources, said the fire was the result of a special operation carried out by Ukraine‘s security services.
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on attack
The Russian Foreign Ministry called the attack on Donetsk as “a barbaric act of terrorism” by Ukraine that was carried out “with the use of weapons supplied by the West”.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said: “The Russian side categorically condemns this treacherous strike against the civilian population.”
Watch: Firefighters battle flames at Russian chemical plant
Firefighters battle flames at Russian chemicals terminal after reported drone strikes
Firefighters continued to battle flames at a Russian chemical transport terminal on Sunday 21 January following two explosions, regional officials reported. Local media reported that the Ust-Luga port had been attacked by drones, causing a gas tank to explode. The blaze was at a site run by Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, around 100 miles southwest of St Petersburg. In a press statement to Russian media outlet RBC, the company said that the fire was the result of an “external influence.” Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the drone attack, which caused a paused in operations at the port. News outlet Fontanka wrote that two drones had been detected flying towards St Petersburg on Sunday morning.
