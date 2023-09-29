Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘strikes power substation in Russia’ as Putin meets ‘Grey Hair’ commander
Putin reportedly said in July that Mr Troshev was his preferred candidate to replace previous boss Yevgeny Prigozhin
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Andrei Troshev, a founding member and Executive Director of the Wagner Group, reportedly met Valdimir Putin and Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov on Thursday night.
The meeting came hours before Kyiv launched drone strikes on Russia’s border regions, ‘hitting a power substation’ and ‘cutting power supplies’, according to the Russian defence ministry.
The meeting underscored the Kremlin’s attempt to show that the state had now gained control over the mercenary group after a failed June mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash in August.
Days after the Wagner’s mutiny, Putin offered mercenaries the opportunity to keep fighting but suggested that commander Andrei Troshev take over from Prigozhin, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper has reported.
“You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” Putin said. “You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA news agency that Troshev worked at the defence ministry. “He now works in the defence ministry.”
Russia begin new round of conscriptions - but won’t send them to Ukraine
Russia will begin a new round of conscriptions on Sunday according to the defence ministry.
In a statement from Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky released by the Russian MoD, it was announced that new conscripts would not be sent to Ukraine to fight.
A statement read: “Servicemen undergoing conscription military service will not be sent to the points of deployment of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in new regions of the Russian Federation: Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, or to participate there in carrying out the tasks of a special military operation.”
Every other year, Russia calls up those eligable for military service in autumn.
‘Difficult questions’ need to to be answered before EU membership talks with Ukraine
The Hungarian Prime Minister says that “very difficult questions” would need to be answered before the European Union could even start membership talks with Ukraine.
EU countries are due to decide in December whether to allow Ukraine to begin accession negotiations, which would require the unanimous backing of all 27 members.
Diplomats have said Hungary may be an obstacle as Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday that the country will not support Ukraine on any issue in international affairs until the language rights of ethnic Hungarians there are restored.
“We cannot avoid the question - when during the autumn we will have negotiations in Brussels about the future of Ukraine - whether we can actually seriously consider membership for a country, to start accession talks with a country that is at war,” Orban told state radio on Friday morning.
“We don’t know how big the territory of this country is, as the war is still ongoing, we don’t know how big its population is as they are fleeing ... to admit a country to the EU without knowing its parameters, this would be unprecedented.
“So I think we need to answer very long and difficult questions until we get to actually deciding about the start of accession talks,” he said.
Ukraine ‘hits power substation’ in drone attacks on Russian border regions
Ukraine launched a new wave of drone strikes on Russia’s border regions of Kursk and Kaluga overnight, according to the Russian defence ministry.
At least one drone targeted a power substation, Russian officials said, blowing up a transformer and cutting power supplies to the village of Belaya, less than 25km from the border.
Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down at least 10 drones over Kursk and one over Kaluga, according to an official quoted in state media.
Kyiv is yet to comment on the attacks, which began on Thursday evening and continued into Friday morning, and does not typically claim responsibility for operations across the border in Russia.
Wagner troops redeployed to frontline, says UK
Wagner fighters have “likely” begun redeployment to Ukraine, says the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).
In it’s latest intelligence update, the MoD say the exact status of redeploying personnel is “unclear” but that it is likely they have returned to Bakhmut, where they are particularly in demand as Ukrainian counteroffensives continue in the region.
This news follows prior reports from Ukraine on Wednesday, claiming that hundreds Wagner fighters had returned to the frontlines.
Wagner withdrew from combat operations in Ukraine by early June 2023 and shortly after staged a mutiny on June 24. Their former leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last month.
ICYMI: Houses left in ruins in Ukrainian city after Russian bombardment of residential area
At least one civilian was injured during the Russian bombardment of a residential area in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, officials said.
Firefighters extinguished fires at the scene on Wednesday 27 September and pulled down the remains of a damaged roof as the house’s owner, Olena Kononenko, looked on.
Liudmila Ivanchuk, another resident, said the windows shattered during the bombardment and that she was taken to hospital for stitches.
“Everything was falling on me. The door was stuck. You can see what happened,” Ivanchuk, 61, said.
Kostyantynivka is located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Kosovo accuses Serbia of direct involvement in deadly clashes and investigates possible Russian role
Kosovo’s interior minister on Thursday accused Serbia of direct involvement in weekend clashes and was investigating the possibility of Russian involvement in the violence that left four people dead and further strained relations between the former wartime foes.
One Kosovo police officer and three gunmen were killed in Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police. Eight people were initially arrested, but four of them have been released from custody because of a lack of evidence.
Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla told The Associated Press in an interview that investigators were looking at evidence linking Russia, an ally of Serbia, to the armed assault. Russian weapons, other equipment and documents suggesting Russian involvement were discovered after the daylong gunbattle, he said.
ICYMI: Russia airs ‘new interview’ of Black Sea admiral who Ukraine claimed was killed in strike
Russia has published a second clip purporting to show a top naval officer alive and well, after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a missile strike on the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
Ukraine’s special forces claimed on Monday that the Russian fleet’s commander, admiral Viktor Sokolov, was among 34 officers killed in the huge strike on Sevastopol, which they said had caused irreparable damage to the headquarters building.
But the military body backpedalled the following day, saying its units were “clarifying the information” which had been based on open sources, adding that many of those killed in the strike “still have not been identified due to the disparity of body fragments”.
Swiss court acquits former Belarusian security operative in case of enforced disappearances
A court in northern Switzerland on Thursday acquitted a former security Belarusian operative over the enforced disappearances of three of President Aleksander Lukashenko’s political opponents in the late 1990s, said an advocacy group that spearheaded the case.
Judges in the northern town of Rorschach said they were not convinced that the defendant, Yuri Harauski, a former member of a Belarusian military unit known as SOBR, was involved in the disappearances.
According to the Geneva-based advocacy group TRIAL International, the court ruled that Harauski’s participation in the crimes could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
