At least three civilians are reported to have been injured as Russian forces launched a drone attack on Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram that drones had struck a civilian home and started a fire when explosions were heard in the city at around 10:40pm local time.

The regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that at least six drones had been launched in the Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts of the region.

It comes as Russian troops have mistakenly bombed their own territory for the fourth time in one month, the UK’s defence ministry has said.

In their latest intelligence update, the MoD said that Russian aircrafts accidentally discharged two unguided munitions on two Russian villages in the Belgorod area.

Citing a Russian Telegram news channel Astra, they said the first bomb landed on a farm in Postnikov, whilst the second landed on an urban street in Strelestkoye - prompting an evacuation of up to 150 civilians.

“The increasing frequency of these occurrences likely demonstrates a degree of air and ground crew fatigue within the Russian front line, as well as exposing inadequate training,” the UK’s latest defence intelligence update read.