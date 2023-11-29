✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Finland has announced it will close its last remaining border crossing with Russia amid concerns that Moscow is using migrants as part of “hybrid warfare” to destabilise the Nordic country following its entry into NATO.

“The government has decided to close all the crossing points on the entire (830-mile) eastern border,” prime minister Petteri Orpo told reporters, saying Finland faced an “exceptional” situation that the government blames on Moscow for orchestrating.

The Kremlin has denied encouraging migrants to enter Finland and says it regrets the Finnish border closures.

It comes as multiple drones were fired towards Kyiv on Tuesday evening, causing air raid sirens to go off and sending civilians down into the bomb shelters.

A Ukrainian monitoring group announced the presence of a handful of drones at around 9pm local time heading towards southern regions of Kyiv Oblast.

Russia appears to have stepped up its assault on Ukrainian hubs hundreds of miles from the frontline in the last fortnight. Last winter, a similar trend occured as Russia tried to destroy critical infrastructure across the country.