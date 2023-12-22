✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

A major drone attack by Russia was stopped by Ukraine, according to the country’s air force that claimed to have shot down 34 out of 35 of the Irainian devices.

The drones were sent over in several waves targeting 12 different regions of Ukraine over a seven-hour period from 8pm on 20 December.

However, just one got through the air force’s defences. Images released this morning by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine appear to show damage caused by one at a warehouse in the Kyiv region.

The attack comes amid claims by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate that Russian troops were suffering from an outbreak of so-called “mouse fever”. The disease causes people to bleed from their eyes, vomit several times a day and experience extreme temperatures and headaches.

“Dissatisfaction is growing in the units of the Russian occupation army due to inadequate provision of winter items and a complete lack of medical assistance,” they reported on Telegram.

“Thus, an outbreak of the so-called “mouse fever” was recorded in many units of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk direction.”

It comes as Mr Zelensky was boosted by news that Germany will provide 88.5 million euros to help strengthen his country’s energy infrastructure in the face of Russian attacks.