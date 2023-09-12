✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

An armoured train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia, the country’s state news agency reported today.

The train crossed the Khasan station in “an atmosphere of absolute secrecy” this morning, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing footage from Rossiya-1 TV state channel.

Khasan is a small settlement in Russia’s Far East and the tripoint where the borders for Russia, China and North Korea converge.

Western intelligence agencies expect the two to discuss North Korea supplying weapons and ammunition to support Russia’s war machine in Ukraine.

South Korean media, citing government sources, said that the train left the North Korean capital on Sunday evening and that the summit would likely be held today or tomorrow in Vladivostok – which is just 80 miles from the Russia-North Korea border.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has made gains on the frontline in the east and south, Kyiv has claimed as it seeks to put Russia’s forces on the run.

Ukrainian troops near the frontline town of Avdiivka took advantage of Russian forces focusing on to advance and capture part of the village of Opytne to the south, the head of the local military administration said.