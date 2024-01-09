Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces accidentally bomb Moscow-occupied Luhansk region
Ukraine’s air force says country under waves of cruise and ballistic missile threat
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
A Russian warplane has accidentally dropped a bomb on a Ukrainian town in Luhansk currently occupied by Vladimir Putin’s own troops.
The bomb which fell over Rubizhne and carries a high-explosive warhead did not cause injuries, claimed Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the region’s Moscow-appointed government, in an incident coming just days after Moscow accidentally dropped munitions over the village of Petropavlovka in the Belgorod region.
Meanwhile, at least four civilians were killed and nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alert for more than three hours on Monday morning as Russia launched a large-scale missile attack, hitting residential and industrial facilities, officials said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said the country was under several waves of cruise missile threat and in some regions ballistic missiles, with officials in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv among those to report injuries, as others reported being subject to a “massive” attack.
It came after Mr Putin was joined by families of military personnel who died in the war in Ukraine at Christmas Eve services, as he tries to bolster public support ahead of the upcoming March presidential elections.
Japan's foreign minister visits Poland to strengthen ties with the NATO nation
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with top officials in Poland on Monday to strengthen ties with the NATO nation, which borders Ukraine.
Kamikawa conferred with Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski in Warsaw and a placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She also was scheduled to meet President Andrzej Duda.
She began her visit to Poland on Saturday, but interrupted it to make an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where she pledged Japan’s continued support for the country as it tries to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion. Japan announced during her visit that it would contribute $37 million to the NATO trust fund to provide Ukraine with drone detection systems.
Those calling for UK to announce more Ukraine funding ‘won’t be disappointed'
Britain’s defence secretary has insisted that those hoping for an announcement on further support for Ukraine “won’t be disappointed”.
Responding to concerns from his predecessor Ben Wallace that the UK could fall behind its European partners if it does not anounce new funding for the next financial year soon, Grant Shapps told the Commons: “He is absolutely right about the ongoing support for Ukraine.
“All I can say is he won’t be disappointed and he won’t need to wait too long.”
Over 100 evacuate Russia’s Belgorod while soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on the front line
More 100 residents of the Russian border city of Belgorod have evacuated to an area further from the Ukrainian border, local officials said.
“On behalf of the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, we met the first Belgorod residents who decided to move to the safest place. More than 100 people were placed in our temporary accommodation centers,” Andrey Chesnokov, head of the Stary Oskol district, some 115 kilometers (71 miles) from Belgorod, wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian attacks on Dec. 30 in Belgorod killed 25 people, officials there said, with rocket and drone attacks continuing throughout this week.
Nuclear fuel gets £300m boost as ministers say Putin will not hold UK to ransom
The UK is to launch a £300m drive to push Vladimir Putin further out of the global energy market through an investment in hi-tech nuclear fuel.
Ministers will vow to end what they say is Russia’s reign as the only commercial producer of a type of enriched uranium needed for the next generation of reactors.
It comes as the world prepares for the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine next month.
Ukrainian poet fighting Russian invasion killed in war, says mother
A Ukrainian poet who was serving as a volunteer on the war frontline against Russia’s invasion has been killed, his mother said in a Facebook post.
The writers association PEN Ukraine also confirmed the death of poet Maksym Kryvtsov.
“Poet and soldier Maksym Kryvtsov died in the war. This was reported by his mother, and later by Ukrainian writers on their pages in social networks,” it said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday.
A heavy wave of Russian missile attacks pounds areas across Ukraine, killing at least 4 civilians
Russia launched its latest barrage of hypersonic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets early Monday, striking near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country, officials said. At least four civilians were reported killed and at least 30 injured.
Western officials and analysts had previously warned that Russia was stockpiling its cruise missiles in preparation for a strategy of winter bombardment, as bad weather keeps the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line largely static after 22 months of war.
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the “despicable” practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the “commercialization” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
In a foreign policy address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Francis lamented that 2024 had dawned at a time in history in which peace is “increasingly threatened, weakened and in some part lost.”
Citing Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, migration and climate crises and the “immoral” production of nuclear and conventional weapons, Francis delivered a lengthy laundry list of the ills afflicting humanity and the increasing violation of international humanitarian law that allows them.
Russian air defence downs 10 targets near Belgorod, governor says
Russian air defence units downed 10 air targets approaching the city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border on Monday and three residents were injured in shelling, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, also said windows were blown out in two multi-story apartment buildings and several cars were damaged.
Belgorod has come under Ukrainian attacks in recent weeks. A missile and drone attack late last month killed 25 civilians, including five children.
White House huddles with industry on tech innovation for Ukraine
White House officials met on Monday with about a dozen leaders from venture capital firms and the technology and defense industries in an effort to reinforce the Biden administration’s interest in supporting Ukraine’s access to cutting-edge U.S. equipment, senior administration officials said.
“The conversation focused on a number of systems, including, unmanned aerial systems, how to counter incoming unmanned aerial systems, and then also addressing the demining challenge,” one of the officials told a group of reporters during a telephone call following the five-hour meeting.
Jake Sullivan, head of the White House National Security Council, convened the meeting to push for a “renewed emphasis on helping Ukraine overcome these key technological challenges that they have identified as inhibiting their progress and momentum on the battlefield,” a second administration official said.
Key members of the National Security Council met with industry executives from Fortem Aerospace, defense technology companies like Palantir Technologies Inc, and Anduril Industries Inc, as well as drone maker Skydio among others who were brought to the White House.
Most EU nations’ Ukraine weapons pledges ‘are not enough’, says Scholz
Here is more on German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s comments on EU funding for Ukraine:
“As significant as the German contribution is, it will not be enough to ensure Ukraine’s security in the long run,” Mr Scholz said at a joint news conference with Luxembourg’s new Prime Minister Luc Frieden.
“Therefore I call on allies in the European Union to strengthen their efforts regarding Ukraine. The planned weapons deliveries to Ukraine of most EU member states are not enough,” he added.
