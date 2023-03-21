Ukraine-Russia news – live: Cruise missile shipment destroyed in Crimea, says Kyiv
Destroyed stockpile was to be used by Russian Black Sea Fleet, says defence ministry
A shipment of Russian cruise missiles has been destroyed in Russia-occupied Crimea, officials from Ukraine’s defence ministry have said.
“An explosion in the city of Dzhankoy in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail,” the ministry said, though it did not claim responsibility for the attack on Russia’s stockpile.
The explosion, if confirmed, is the first such Ukrainian attack on Russian munitions on Crimean soil.
It comes as Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for two days of talks in Moscow.
Mr Putin greeted China’s Mr Xi at the Kremlin yesterday, with the two presidents calling each other “dear friend” as they shook hands at the outset of the latter’s first state visit to Moscow in four years.
The high-level diplomatic visit comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Mr Putin’s arrest over war crimes in Ukraine.
The pair held informal one-on-one talks yesterday as well as enjoying a seven-course state banquet, and will today hold further discussions involving their full delegations.
Russian convicts fighting in Ukraine likely to be pardoned and released soon – MoD
Thousands of Russian convicts who have fought for Wagner Group are likely to be pardoned and released by Moscow, the British defence ministry said today.
“Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that the certificates issued to freed Wagner veterans claim to have been endorsed by the decree of president Vladimir Putin.
“With Wagner now likely banned from recruiting more prisoners, this exodus will worsen its personnel problems. In addition, the sudden influx of often violent offenders with recent and often traumatic combat experience will likely present a significant challenge for Russia’s war-time society,” the ministry said.
A private mercenary group, Wagner’s prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service.
EU deal to send one million artillery shells to Ukraine over next year
More than a dozen EU members states agreed a deal on Monday to send at least one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year to bolster its defences against Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine has identified the supply of 155 mm shells as a critical need as it engages in a fierce war of attrition with Moscow’s forces.
Both sides are firing thousands of artillery rounds every day – with Ukrainian and Western leaders having warned in recent weeks that Kyiv is burning through the shells more quickly than allies can provide them. The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, hailed the decision as “game-changing”.
The plan, worth €2bn (£1.7bn), will be met via countries’ own stockpiles and also by teaming up to buy more ammunition.
“We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155 mm calibre ammunition,” Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.
Russia’s stock of Kalibr, Iskander, and Kinzhal missiles depleting – Ukrainian intelligence
The frequency of large Russian missile attacks has decreased in recent days, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s main intelligence agency (GUR) has said.
Russia does not have many Kalibr, Iskander, and Kinzhal missiles left, but still has many S-300 surface-to-air missiles, the official said.
A recent assessment showed that Russian forces continue to deplete their missile arsenal and that this may constrain how often and at what scale Moscow can conduct strikes going forwards.
But it will likely continue to threaten critical Ukrainian infrastructure as well as civilians, the US-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said.
Fumio Kishida makes a solidarity visit to Ukraine
Prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to reach Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Japan’s foreign ministry said today.
Tokyo’s broadcaster NHK showed Mr Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.
The Japanese leader, who has been Ukraine’s close ally in the war against Russian forces, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion more than a year ago, the the country’s foreign ministry said.
Kishida will show “his respect for courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Before leaving for Poland en route to Ukraine, Mr Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.
Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said.
Countries urged to rally behind court probes in Ukraine
Ukraine’s justice officials and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court appealed Monday to countries around the world to boost funding and support for the global court’s investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine to ensure Russia is held accountable.
Justice ministers from over 40 countries travelled to London for the war crimes conference, jointly hosted by Britain and the Netherlands, aimed at rallying extra support for the International Criminal Court’s probes into atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The conference came days after the global court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility in the abduction of children from Ukraine. Friday’s move was the first time the court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.
“We share the belief that President Putin and the wider leadership must be held to account,” Britain’s Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said as he opened the meeting. “Let’s make sure that we back up our words with deeds, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these awful crimes.”
Britain pledged an additional 395,000 pounds ($484,000) in support for the ICC, bringing its funding for the court to 1 million pounds. The U.K. government said other countries were also expected to pledge funding for the court’s investigations.
Sylvia Hui reports:
Is Putin desperate enough to let Xi get his way over Ukraine?
Every day that goes by gets worse for Russia, with little or no route to victory in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, writes Timothy Ash.
Russia and China are now aligned, but no deal is possible without the agreement of Ukraine; and Ukraine still feels it can win this war. But China’s 12-point peace plan did include some elements that Kyiv appreciated, including talk of “territorial integrity”.
A sticking point could well be Ukraine giving up on ambitions for Nato membership, but that might well be assuaged by US-Israel style security guarantees from senior Nato states. The problem here is that Putin invaded Ukraine not because of its Nato aspirations, but simply because he wants Ukraine.
Agreement over Nato member security guarantees for Ukraine would mean, in effect, Russia has lost Ukraine forever. Is Putin so desperate to save his own skin as to accept that? We might soon find out.
Fumio Kishida raises Ukraine war with Modi: ‘Japan strongly condemns Russia’s aggression’
Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said he raised the issue of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine during his meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi – who stopped short of mentioning the war in his own remarks.
Mr Kishida, who began a two-day visit to India on Monday, has an expansive new plan set out for an open and free Indo-Pacific region. This includes cooperation between the two Quad partners as witnessed in Tokyo’s efforts to forge stronger partnerships with south Asian countries to counter China’s growing assertiveness.
The Japanese leader was expected to convince Delhi to forge a broader and stronger coalition to call out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during his meeting with Mr Modi and referred to his Indian counterpart’s earlier rebuke of Mr Putin.
“I reiterate that Japan strongly condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and will never recognise it,” Mr Kishida said while delivering the 41st Sapru House lecture. “Prime minister Modi too expressed to president Putin that today is not the era of war. Japan opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by force anywhere in the world.”
He delivered the lecture in the presence of a gathering of top diplomats, envoys and experts hours after he held bilateral talks with Mr Modi for the strengthening of India and Japan’s “Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.
Russia to hold own UN meeting on Ukrainian child abductions
Russia is looking to hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in early April on what it calls “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, officials said.
This comes in the wake of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the abduction of children.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed in a news conference that Moscow planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC.
From April, Russia also holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.
The arrest warrant for Mr Putin has been issued as he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the ICC said.
