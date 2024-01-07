✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Russian forces have shifted the focus of their aerial attacks to frontline territories, Ukraine’s air force has claimed, after eleven people, including five children, were killed just 40 miles away from some of the hottest points of fighting.

Overnight, Russia fired 28 drones and three missiles, targeting mainly the southern regions of Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk. Both regions are either occupied by, or close to, Russian soldiers.

Through the turn of the year, Putin’s forces appeared primarily focused more on the capital of Kyiv, hundreds of miles behind the frontlines.

It comes as a Russian missile strike on Saturday killed 11 people, including 5 children, in Pokrovsky, near Donetsk City.

The attack, carried out with S-3000 missiles, brought widespread international condemnation.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown said she was “truly horrified” by the strikes, especially by the deaths of children.

“These were just children who have been killed because of this war,” Ms Brown said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said Russia “must be made to feel that none of these strikes will pass without consequences”, adding that the Pokrovsky strike had “quite simply targeted ordinary, private homes”.