Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin shifts focus as missile strike kills 11, including 5 children
Russian missile attacks on Ukraine over the past month have killed dozens of civilians across the country
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Russian forces have shifted the focus of their aerial attacks to frontline territories, Ukraine’s air force has claimed, after eleven people, including five children, were killed just 40 miles away from some of the hottest points of fighting.
Overnight, Russia fired 28 drones and three missiles, targeting mainly the southern regions of Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk. Both regions are either occupied by, or close to, Russian soldiers.
Through the turn of the year, Putin’s forces appeared primarily focused more on the capital of Kyiv, hundreds of miles behind the frontlines.
It comes as a Russian missile strike on Saturday killed 11 people, including 5 children, in Pokrovsky, near Donetsk City.
The attack, carried out with S-3000 missiles, brought widespread international condemnation.
The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown said she was “truly horrified” by the strikes, especially by the deaths of children.
“These were just children who have been killed because of this war,” Ms Brown said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said Russia “must be made to feel that none of these strikes will pass without consequences”, adding that the Pokrovsky strike had “quite simply targeted ordinary, private homes”.
Russian missile attack kills 11 in Pokrovsk in Ukraine's east: Donetsk regional governor
A Russian missile strike killed 11 people on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region said.
“Eleven dead, including five children - these are the consequences for now of strikes on Pokrovsk district,” Vadym Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Pokrovsk lies in Ukrainian-held territory, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Donetsk, the Russian held centre of the region.
Japanese foreign minister visits Ukraine in first 2024 trip abroad
The Japanese foreign minister has arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit.
Yoko Kamikawa arrived in the early hours of this morning, according to the embassy in Kyiv. It is her first visit abroad in 2024.
Immediately upon her arrival, she visited a memorial to the victims of the Russian occupation in Bucha, in the northern outskirts of Kyiv.
The region was run over by Russian forces in the first two months of the war, before Putin’s soldiers were forced to retreat.
On Orthodox Christmas, Putin vows to back soldiers who ‘defend’ Russia
President Vladimir Putin vowed on the eve of Orthodox Christmas to back soldiers who “with arms in hands” defend Russia’s interests, ordering his government greater support of those who fight and calling on his people to be merciful and just.
“Many of our men, our courageous, heroic guys, Russian warriors, even now, on this holiday, defend the interests of our country with arms in hand,” Putin said at a late Saturday meeting with families of Russian soldiers who have died in Ukraine.
State television footage showed the Russian leader attending with a small group of families of soldiers killed an intimate midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy, later on Saturday at a chapel at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.
There was no call from Putin this year for a ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with the holiday, which many Orthodox Christians celebrate on 6-7 January - as was the case a year ago.
Russia launches 28 drones, three missiles at Ukraine - Ukraine's air force
Russia launched 28 attack drones and three cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force have said, adding that their air defence systems destroyed 21 of the drones.
The air force said on its Telegram messaging channel that Russia targeted mainly south and east of Ukraine, but it did not say what happened to the three cruise missiles that it says Russia had launched.
“The enemy is shifting the focus of attack to the frontline territories - Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked by drones,” Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told national television.
No damage or casualties have been reported by both military and civilian authorities.
Mr Ihnat said drones were predominantly destroyed by mobile teams, saving “scarce” air defence missiles.
He said Ukrainian forces used some missiles to repel two recent major Russian attacks but “processes are under way to continue to provide Ukraine with the number of missiles needed to repel air attacks”.
Russia had deployed almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones in attacks in the last days of 2023 and the first days of 2024.
Frozen Russian assets ‘must be put to use in support of Ukraine’ says Zelensky
President Zelensky took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that Russia’s frozen assets must be used to support Ukraine. He said that the allocation of $300 billion to Ukraine efforts would be an “entirely just and legitimate response”.
He said: “Russian assets currently frozen abroad total around $300 billion. They must be put to use in support of Ukraine.
“This is a historic opportunity to make the terrorist state pay for its terror. The Russian elite and leadership do not care about human lives, but they do care about money above all else.
“For them, losing assets will be the most painful loss. They will sense the true strength of the international community and see that the world is stronger than terror.
“The decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be an entirely just and legitimate response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. It will send the right message to all would-be aggressors around the world: attacking another state does not pay off; it makes the aggressor pay.
“I encourage partners to move quickly on relevant legal frameworks. This year, we must achieve tangible progress toward using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. We firmly rely on G7 leadership on this matter.”
UK fuel investment could further isolate Russia by easing energy dependency
The UK will plough £300 million into creating specialist fuel to power the next generation of nuclear reactors in what it hopes will be another blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Government funding will support domestic production of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) - a fuel required by most advanced reactors and currently only commercially produced in Russia.
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said Britain’s HALEU programme could have the ability to supply the reactor fuel to the rest of the world and help to further isolate Moscow, which has faced heavy Western sanctions since invading its neighbour Ukraine in February 2022.
Ms Coutinho said: “We stood up to Putin on oil and gas and financial markets, we won’t let him hold us to ransom on nuclear fuel.”
In pictures: Ukrainians take part in Epiphany celebrations
Ukrainians celebrated the Christian Epiphany celebration on Saturday.
Historically, most Ukrainians had celebrated Christian holidays according to the Julian calendar used by Eastern Orthodox churches, but since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 the country has accelerated its transition toward Western dates.
Ukraine unleashes more drones and missiles at Russian areas as part of its new year strategy
Russian air defenses downed dozens of Ukrainian drones in occupied Crimea and southern Russia on Friday, officials said, as Kyiv pressed its strategy of targeting the Moscow-annexed peninsula and taking the 22-month war well beyond Ukraine’s borders.
Air raid sirens wailed in Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, and traffic was suspended for a second straight day on a bridge connecting the peninsula, which Moscow seized illegally a decade ago, with Russia’s southern Krasnodar region. The span is a crucial supply link for Russia’s war effort.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its defenses intercepted 36 drones over Crimea and one over Krasnodar, part of an emerging pattern of intensified Ukrainian aerial attacks in recent days.
UK Secretary of State: ‘The world has turned its back on Russia’
Secretary of State for the UK, Grant Schapps, said that the ‘world has turned its back on Russia’ in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“The world has turned its back on Russia, forcing Putin into the humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going.
“In doing so Russia has broken multiple UNSC resolutions and put the security of another world region at risk. This must stop now.
“Together with our partners we’ll make sure North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia.”
UK says Russia projected to lose over 500,000 personnel in 2024
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has reported that Russia is on track to lose over half a million personnel in 2024 if the current rate of deaths continue.
It said that the average daily number of Russian casualties in Ukraine has risen by almost 300 during the course of 2023.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MoD said: “The increase in daily average almost certainly reflects the degradation of the Russian readiness force, and their movement to a low quality, high quantity mass army since the partial mobilisation in September 2022.”
It suggested it could take Russia five to ten years to rebuild a cohort that is highly trained.
