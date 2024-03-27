✕ Close Related video: RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

A Ukrainian spy boss has revealed a secret assassination campaign “possibly” being carried out by their national spy service to kill pro-Kremlin collaborators.

The SBU’s senior officer Lieutenant General Vasyl Maluk named pro-Russia propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a St Petersburg cafe last April, as an example of the “very many” Ukrainians killed.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the head of Ukraine’s national security council as part of a new shake-up just a month after he overhauled his military’s top brass.

Mr Zelensky has replaced Oleksiy Danilov with the head of his foreign spy agency, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, a career intelligence officer with no public profile whatsoever.

The reshuffle comes comes as the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) made the bizarre claim that the US, the UK and Ukraine were all somehow involved in the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed 139 people on Friday.

An Isis affiliate has already claimed responsibility for the attack, including publishing purported video of it being carried out, and Western intelligence agencies say the claim is credible.