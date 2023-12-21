✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

President Zelensky said his military has asked for an additional 500,000 troops as Ukraine claims Putin’s forces have been hit by a disease outbreak.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said that Russian troops are being “mowed down” by a lack of medical assistance following an outbreak of so-called ‘mouse fever’.

The disease causes people to bleed from their eyes, vomit several times a day and experience extreme temperatures and headaches.

“Dissatisfaction is growing in the units of the Russian occupation army due to inadequate provision of winter items and a complete lack of medical assistance,” they reported on Telegram.

“Thus, an outbreak of the so-called “mouse fever” was recorded in many units of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk direction.”

It comes as Mr Zelensky told a press conference that the military has asked for an additional 450,000-500,000 people to be mobilised.

“I said that I would need more arguments to support this move,” Mr Zelensky said. “Because first of all, its a question of people, secondly, it’s a question of fairness, it’s a question of defence capability, and its a question of finances.”

He added that the mobilisation would require additional an additional 500 billion hryvnias ($13.5 billion).