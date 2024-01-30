✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

A jailed Russian-British opposition activist who has been openly critical of the Kremlin has been moved to an unknown location, his family has said.

Vladimir Kara-Murza is currently serving a 25-year- sentence for treason and spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine and was being held in the IK-6 maximum security penal colony in Omsk, around 2,700 kilometres from Moscow.

In a post on social media, his wife Yevgenia Kara-Murza said: “We just learned that after 4 months of solitary confinement my husband @vkaramurza ‘left’ (as put by an official) the strict-regime penal colony in Omsk in an unknown direction.”

Elsewhere, the European Union has denied that a confidential document seen by the Financial Times is evidence of a Brussels plot to sabotage Hungary’s economy if Budapest blocks a €50bn package of aid for Ukraine.

A Brussels spokesperson insisted the document was merely a factual “background note” which “describes the current status of the Hungarian economy”.

While Budapest was the one EU member state to block the €50bn package in December, Viktor Orban’s government signalled it was ready to change its position, despite levelling furious allegations of “blackmail” against the EU in response to the FT report.