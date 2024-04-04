Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s defence minister issues warning to France in rare call
French boots on Ukrainian soil ‘will create problems’ for Paris, Russian minister warns
The Russian and French defence ministers exchanged a phone call late yesterday in which Moscow warned Paris against deploying troops to Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.
The French government said it requested the call between Sébastien Lecornu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in order to discuss counter-terrorism after the deadly attack last month on a Moscow concert hall.
But during the call Shoigu also brought up Emmanuel Macron’s previous refusal to rule out France putting boots on the ground in Ukraine. The Russian defence minister told Lecornu that doing so “will create problems” for France, without elaborating.
Russia’s readout from the call also mentioned that the two ministers showed readiness for dialogue about peace in Ukraine – something Paris described as “not true”. The Kremlin has repeatedly said it is willing to open peace talks but this is widely seen as a cynical attempt to cement its hold on the Ukrainian territories it has already seized.
The call marked the first such contact between Russian and French defence ministers since October 2022.
Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least four people were killed in the early hours of this morning after Russian drones hit high-rise apartment blocks and private homes in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city. The victims include rescue workers as the drones targeted the site of one attack in a repeat assault.
Seven children and families returned home
Seven more Ukrainian children and their families were returned home from Russian-occupied territories in Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts, ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has said, The Kyiv Independent reported.
At least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fewer than 400 have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.
“Some of the families went through true horror under occupation and became the witnesses of Russians looting homes of the locals, forcing (Ukrainians) to take Russian passports, abusing Ukrainians, forcing children to learn by ‘Russia’s world’ canons,” Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.
Russia's security head says the US shares blame for deadly concert hall attack
The head of Russia’s national security council contended that the United States shares blame for the attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall that killed 145 people, even though a branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.
Since the 22 March attack at the Crocus City Hall, the deadliest on Russian soil in two decades, Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have repeatedly claimed, without presenting evidence, that it was organized by Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion for more than two years.
An affiliate of Isis claimed responsibility for the attack and Kyiv has consistently denied involvement.
France rejects Russian claims of possible dialogue on Ukraine
France did not show any readiness for dialogue on Ukraine during talks between the French and Russian defence ministers earlier yesterday, a French government source said.
“It is not true,” the source said after Russia’s defence ministry had made the claim in a statement.
The government source said the focus of the call, initiated by France, had been to discuss the heightened terrorism threat.
Nato weighs a plan to provide long-term military help to Ukraine
Nato is debating a plan to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battlefield, the organisation’s top civilian official said today.
“We strongly believe that support to Ukraine should be less dependent on short-term, voluntary offers and more dependent on long-term Nato commitments,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said before chairing a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers in Brussels.
“The reason why we do this is the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine. It is serious,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters. “We see how Russia is pushing, and we see how they try to win this war by just waiting us out.”
The plan is to have Nato coordinate the work of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group — a forum of around 50 countries that has regularly gathered during the war to drum up weapons and ammunition for Ukraine — rather than the US European Command.
Putin’s target is US presence in eastern Europe, says expert
The lowering of Ukraine’s conscription age is a signal that the country is facing up to the reality that it’s in a war of attrition and of competition for resources, said Orysia Lutsevych, head of the Ukraine forum and deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia programme at the Chatham House think tank in London.
Volodymyr Zelensky was hoping for a relatively quick end to the war, she said. But he realises that Putin “is not just fighting Ukraine. His main enemy is the United States and its presence in Eastern Europe.”
The initial enthusiasm for going out to fight against the Kremlin’s forces has waned, though public support for the war remains high.
Ukraine currently forbids men younger than 60 from traveling abroad. Many Ukrainian men are evading the draft by hiding at home or trying to bribe their way out of the battle. Commanders say they don’t have enough soldiers to launch offensives, and barely enough to hold positions during intensifying Russian assaults.
Russia’s population is more than three times the size of Ukraine‘s, and president Vladimir Putin has shown a willingness to force men to the front if not enough volunteer.
Russian defence minister warns French counterpart in rare call
Russia’s defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call today and noted that Moscow is ready to take part in talks to end the conflict.
Sergei Shoigu told French defence minister Sébastien Lecornu that if Paris follows up on its statements about the possibility of sending a French military contingent to Ukraine, “it will create problems for France itself,” according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry. It didn’t elaborate.
The conversation followed French president Emmanuel Macron’s comments in February, in which he said that the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine could not be ruled out.
The call marked the first such contact between Russian and French defence ministers since October 2022.
Russian drone kills four in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
At least four people were killed in the early hours of this morning after Russian drones hit high-rise apartment blocks and private homes in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said. The victims include rescue workers as the drones targeted the site of one attack in a repeat assault.
Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said the death toll stands at four, with 10 injured, one in serious condition.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed the death toll and said four people died at the scene of one attack, at least three of them drivers of emergency vehicles killed after they had arrived at the scene and a new strike occurred.
Mr Terekhov said there had been five drone strikes. One had triggered a fire, part of another building had collapsed, and at least three vehicles were seriously damaged.
One person was killed in a strike on private homes in another city district, Terekhov said.
Mr Synehubov said one of the injured was a nurse caught in a later, secondary blast.
Pictures and video posted online showed ladders from fire trucks operating under floodlights and extending up to shattered apartments at the top of high-rise blocks.
Mr Terekhov told Suspilne public television that signs of life had been detected from one person beneath rubble.
