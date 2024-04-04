✕ Close Ukrainian MP reveals how Britain can help country win Russia war

The Russian and French defence ministers exchanged a phone call late yesterday in which Moscow warned Paris against deploying troops to Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

The French government said it requested the call between Sébastien Lecornu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in order to discuss counter-terrorism after the deadly attack last month on a Moscow concert hall.

But during the call Shoigu also brought up Emmanuel Macron’s previous refusal to rule out France putting boots on the ground in Ukraine. The Russian defence minister told Lecornu that doing so “will create problems” for France, without elaborating.

Russia’s readout from the call also mentioned that the two ministers showed readiness for dialogue about peace in Ukraine – something Paris described as “not true”. The Kremlin has repeatedly said it is willing to open peace talks but this is widely seen as a cynical attempt to cement its hold on the Ukrainian territories it has already seized.

The call marked the first such contact between Russian and French defence ministers since October 2022.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least four people were killed in the early hours of this morning after Russian drones hit high-rise apartment blocks and private homes in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city. The victims include rescue workers as the drones targeted the site of one attack in a repeat assault.