Relations between Russia and Nato have slid to the level of direct confrontation, the Kremlin’s spokesman has claimed.

Dmitry Peskov said the US-led military bloc was already involved in the conflict in Ukraine and continued to expand towards Russia’s borders.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed when Russia launched a deadly double drone strike on the northeast Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, officials said.

Russia fired 15 drones across the entire region, according to governor Oleh Synehubov, but most of the damage was to the region’s namesake city. Images showed a large hole torn into the side of a 14-storey building in the city.

At least three of those killed were employees of Ukraine’s state emergency service who had rushed to the site of the first attack at the tower block, only to become victims of a second strike. At least a dozen people were injured.

Power supply limitations were introduced in six Ukrainian regions due to the latest attacks on grid infrastructure and higher electricity consumption.