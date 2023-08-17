✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

Vladimir Putin is believed to have held an emergency meeting to discuss state currency controls, the latest sign that Russia’s war in Ukraine is damaging its own economy.

Mr Putin was expected to hear proposals yesterday from his finance ministry that would require exporters to demand a chunk of their foreign earnings in roubles, two people aware of the developments told the Financial Times.

It is the first such proposal for increased currency controls being debated in the Kremlin since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s rouble has become one of the world’s worst-performing currencies in recent months and the country’s central bank has stepped in to try to halt the slide, including an extraordinary 3.5 per cent interest rates hike.

On the battlefield front, Ukrainian forces recaptured the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops in the southeast yesterday but warned the situation on the northeastern front was deteriorating amid Russian counter-attacks.

Urozhaine represents the first village recaptured by Kyiv’s forces since 27 July, as Ukrainian troops advance through heavily mined Russian defensive lines.