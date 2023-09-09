✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

A British national who went to fight in Ukraine was found dead in water with his hands tied behind his back.

Jordan Chadwick, a 31-year-old from Burnley in Lancashire, was repatriated by the Ukrainian International Army in August. He had served in the British armed forces from 2011 to 2015.

An inquest will be held in February to establish the cause of Chadwick’s death, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Vladimir Putin, accusing him of orchestrating the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and several members of his inner circle last month.

“The fact that he [Putin] killed Prigozhin that also speaks to his rationality, and about the fact that he is weak,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Putin is left with just one step: instill fear in the West with his nuclear weapons... There will be moments when they are moving their nuclear weapons from one place to another to exert pressure on the United States.”

His comments came after four people died following Russian air strikes in different parts of Ukraine overnight and into Friday.