Ukraine-Russia war – live: British man found dead in water with hands bound
Ukraine president claims Russian leader was behind death of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Russia’s war in Ukraine
His comments came after four people died following Russian air strikes in different parts of Ukraine overnight and into Friday.
British man who went to fight in Ukraine found dead
A 31-year-old British man who went to fight in Ukraine was found dead in a body of water.
The man, recognised as Jordan Chadwick from Burnley in Lancashire, fought as part of the foreign legion in Ukraine, and was killed under unknown circumstances, BBC reported.
An inquest into the possible cause of Mr Chadwick’s death will reportedly be held in February.
“His passion to support freedom and assist others with his skills led him to leave the UK and travel to the Ukraine in early October 2022,” his mother told BBC.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Putin was behind the death of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Vladimir Putin was behind the death of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The mercenary leader died in an unexplained plane crash with his top lieutenants last month.
Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky made the claim on Friday but provided no evidence to back up his assertion made during a press conference in Kyiv.
“The fact that he killed Prigozhin - at least that’s the information we all have, not any other kind - that also speaks to his rationality, and about the fact that he is weak,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Kremlin says all possible causes of the crash will be investigated, including the possibility of foul play. It has called the suggestion that Russian president Mr Putin ordered the deaths of Mr Prigozhin and his men an “absolute lie”.
Mr Prigozhin this summer led a brief mutiny in Russia that posed the biggest challenge to Mr Putin’s rule since he rose to power in 1999. It prompted the Kremlin chief to accuse its authors of “treason” and a “stab in the back”.
Many critics of Mr Putin have died in unclear circumstances during his 23 years in power, or narrowly escaped dying.
Military activity in Russia-occupied region sparks concerns of nuclear 'accident'
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised concerns of a possible danger to nuclear security in Ukraine amid “increased military activity” in the areas around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
“I remain deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant at this time of heightened military tension in the region,” IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said.
The international agency’s report warned that mines continued to be located near the perimeter of the plant.
“Whatever happens in a conflict zone wherever it may be, everybody would stand to lose from a nuclear accident, and I urge that all necessary precautions must be taken to avoid it happening,” Mr Grossi said.
G20 summit in India begins with no consensus on Ukraine
The G20 summit hosted by India in New Delhi began with negotiators leaving a paragraph on Ukraine blank in the leaders’ draft declaration, Reuters reported.
The paragraph relating to Ukraine and the “geopolitical situation” was reportedly left blank, while those on several global issues, including climate change and cryptocurrency had consensus agreed upon by member nations.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, whose country has juggled good relations with both Russia and the West, said he does not want the war to dominate the meeting intended to highlight the Global South’s needs.
Zelensky discusses Ukraine peace efforts with Saudi Crown Prince
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud on Friday to discuss Ukraine’s path to peace.
Mr Zelensky’s office noted that the two leaders discussed ongoing cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia as an extension of the Jeddah peace talks held in August.
At the peace talks in August, global leaders discussed Ukraine’s 10-point plan for an end to Russia’s war.
On Friday’s call, Mr Zelensky “expressed gratitude” to the Saudi Crown Prince for the successful meeting in Jeddah.
‘Russia is actively trying to evade sanctions’ - Zelensky
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted in support of further sanctions being made to impact on Russia’s economic output.
“Russia is actively trying to evade sanctions,” he wrote on Twitter.
“The global sanctions offensive must be resumed. Three priorities are: more sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, real restrictions on the transfer of chips and microelectronics, and further blocking of the Russian financial sector.”
Pictures of the day: Friday, September 8
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions in an effort to tighten its grip there
Local elections are being held this weekend in Russia as the Kremlin looks to tighten its grip on territories it seized from Ukraine a year ago.
The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions has already begun and concludes Sunday. It has been denounced by Kyiv and the West.
“It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard,” the council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week.
Kyiv echoed that sentiment, with the parliament saying in a statement that the balloting in areas where Russia “conducts active hostilities” poses a threat to Ukrainian lives. Ukrainian officials have urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote, which the Foreign Ministry called “fake elections.”
EU rebukes its representative in Austria over 'blood money' comment on Russian gas imports
From earlier on Friday:
The European Union's executive branch strongly criticised the bloc's representative in Austria for accusing the country of paying “blood money” to Russia for gas supplies and said Friday he has been ordered back to Brussels.
EU representative Martin Selmayr said during an event on Wednesday that Austria continues to get 55 per cent of its gas from Russia — but no one, he noted, is out on Vienna's central Ringstrasse boulevard to protest that, the Austria Press Agency reported.
German intelligence employee and acquaintance charged with treason for passing secrets to Russia
An employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service and an acquaintance have been charged with treason for allegedly passing secret documents to Russia, prosecutors said Friday.
The intelligence officer, who has been identified only as Carsten L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin on December 21 last year.
The second suspect, a self-employed German businessman identified as Arthur E., was arrested at Munich airport on January 22 as he arrived from the United States.
