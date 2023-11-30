✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Russian forces doubled their artillery fire and air strikes in eastern Ukraine as they ramped up attacks on the Donetsk region on Wednesday, Kyiv said.

Both sides in the war are vying to secure territorial gains before the end of the year.

The industrial town of Avdiivka, which Russian troops have encircled from “all directions” is the latest major flashpoint, after Moscow renewed efforts to capture it last month.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s army, Oleksandr Shtupun, said: “The enemy has doubled its artillery fire and air strikes. It has also intensified ground infantry attacks, and is using armoured vehicles.”

Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Khromove in eastern Ukraine.

The village, which Russia calls Artyomovskoe, is on the outskirts of Bakhmut, a city that Russia captured last summer after a months-long battle.

Meanwhile, US officials said they don’t expect Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, to make peace before he knows the results of the November 2024 US election.

There are concerns that victory for Donald Trump could upend Western support for Kyiv.