Liveupdated1701325089

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces ‘double’ artillery and air attacks on Donetsk

Top US official says Vladimir Putin not expected to make peace before knowing whether Donald Trump has won US election

Lydia Patrick,Athena Stavrou,Maira Butt,Jane Dalton
Thursday 30 November 2023 06:18
Comments

Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Russian forces doubled their artillery fire and air strikes in eastern Ukraine as they ramped up attacks on the Donetsk region on Wednesday, Kyiv said.

Both sides in the war are vying to secure territorial gains before the end of the year.

The industrial town of Avdiivka, which Russian troops have encircled from “all directions” is the latest major flashpoint, after Moscow renewed efforts to capture it last month.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s army, Oleksandr Shtupun, said: “The enemy has doubled its artillery fire and air strikes. It has also intensified ground infantry attacks, and is using armoured vehicles.”

Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Khromove in eastern Ukraine.

The village, which Russia calls Artyomovskoe, is on the outskirts of Bakhmut, a city that Russia captured last summer after a months-long battle.

Meanwhile, US officials said they don’t expect Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, to make peace before he knows the results of the November 2024 US election.

There are concerns that victory for Donald Trump could upend Western support for Kyiv.

1701324900

In case you missed it: At least fourteen people dead in Ukraine and Russia snowstorm

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:

At least 14 people died due to extreme weather conditions as a winter storm lashed parts of Russia and Ukraine, knocking out power from hundreds and thousands of households.

The severe cold struck war-torn Ukraine at a time when thousands of both Russian and Ukrainian troops were engaged in intense fighting in the eastern towns near the Black Sea almost 22 months into Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Kyiv fears Moscow could attack its power grids with air strikes this winter.

In Ukraine, at least 10 people were killed and almost 1,500 towns and villages were left without power after storms dumped up to 10 inches of snow in some places.

“As a result of worsening weather conditions, 10 people died in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions,” interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday.

Read the full piece here.

Maira Butt30 November 2023 06:15
1701320880

France aiming to complete security accord with Ukraine by start of 2024

“On the security guarantees and the work we have been doing with our Ukrainians partners - we are working towards a conclusion of this accord with the Ukrainian authorities by the end of the year, start of next year,” Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters at a weekly news briefing.

A diplomatic source said early 2024 was more likely.

The accord would outline the framework for long-term humanitarian aid, support for reconstruction and military assistance, she said.

A second diplomatic source said the accord would not provide detailed financial figures or commitments as such with the French government not wanting to have the text going to parliament for approval.

“I think that the Ukrainians are in a logic where they want to see what the Americans offer them for benchmarking for others,” the source said.

“Our proposal to them doesn’t contain figures. It’s more our objectives. We describe the type of action we are ready to take in terms of military support, economic support, etc.”

Maira Butt30 November 2023 05:08
1701317520

G7 unveil international framework for long-term security of Ukraine

G7 countries in June unveiled an international framework for the long-term security of Ukraine to boost its finances and defences against Russia with a view to deterring Moscow from future aggression, officials said.

Unable to join NATO while the war with Russia continues - given that NATO’s Article 5, stipulating that an attack on one member is an attack on all, could push it into war with Russia - Ukraine has lobbied for long-term security commitments from its main backers.

Countries, including France, have been negotiating bilaterally since June, but there has been scant detail on what countries are willing to do and with the war entering its second year there are question marks about how committed Kyiv’s allies may be.

Maira Butt30 November 2023 04:12
1701313920

Funeral held for servicemen killed in Ukraine

A funeral for a Ukrainian servicemen killed in the conflict with Russia took place on Wednesday.

Sergiy Pavlichenko was killed fighting Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.

He was buried in Kyiv.

Relatives and friends toss handfuls of soil over the coffin during the funeral service of Ukrainian serviceman Sergiy Pavlichenko, who was killed fighting Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, at a cemetery in Kyiv

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman holds the portrait of Ukrainian serviceman Sergiy Pavlichenko, who was killed fighting Russian troops

(AFP via Getty Images)
Maira Butt30 November 2023 03:12
1701310320

David Cameron meets European Commission and reiterates support for Ukraine

Lord David Cameron met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who leads on Brexit matters for the bloc, in Brussels on Wednesday.

The former prime minister tweeted: “Good to speak with Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

“I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to us both, including support for Ukraine, the Withdrawal Agreement and maximising the opportunities of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Maira Butt30 November 2023 02:12
1701306720

In case you missed it: Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected metal poisoning

Illia Novikov and Alastair Jamieson report:

The wife of Ukraine’s intelligence chief has been diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning and is undergoing treatment in hospital, it emerged on Tuesday. Meanwhile, deadly winter weather has hit the front lines of the conflict with Russia.

Marianna Budanova is the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency known by its local acronym GUR.

Her condition was confirmed to AP by Andriy Yusov, the agency’s spokesman.

He did not provide more details about the alleged poisoning, nor did he say if it was believed to have been intended for Mr Budanov or whether Russia was thought to be behind it.

Earlier this year, he told Ukrainian media that the military intelligence chief had survived 10 assassination attempts carried out by the Russian state or federal security services.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, center, attends a commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine in February

(AP)
Maira Butt30 November 2023 01:12
1701303120

Around 78% of Ukrainians in favour of joining the EU

A new survey has revealed that 78 per cent of Ukrainians are in favour of joining the EU with only 5 per cent opposing accession.

In a statement on their website, the Rating Group who conducted their 25th annual survey said its purpose was to conduct “a study of the dynamics of the attitude of the Ukrainian population to international unions”.

However, the figures represent a drop as in July a poll revealed that 85 per cent of Ukrainians favoured joining the EU. Likewise, a drop in support for joining NATO was observed, however most Ukrainians were still in support.

The new study revealed that 77 per cent favoured joining the EU, a significant majority, although this number was down from 83 per cent in July.

Maira Butt30 November 2023 00:12
1701299818

France aiming to complete security accord with Ukraine by start of 2024

France intends to complete a bilateral security guarantee accord with Ukraine at the start of 2024, its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Paris has been negotiating with Kyiv for several months with the agreement aimed at agreeing the broad lines of long-term financial, humanitarian and military support, Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters at a weekly press briefing.

Maira Butt29 November 2023 23:16
1701295378

Zelensky: 'Today we are working in Odesa region’

President Zelensky confirmed he was focused in the Odesa region on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said:

“We started with reports from the military and a meeting on the protection of the region. The situation in the Black Sea, mine countermeasures and ensuring the security of the grain corridor.

“The work of air defense in Odesa region, air cover for Odesa and our ports. I presented state awards to the warriors defending the southern regions and our Black Sea water area.

“I visited the regional center for IDPs in Odesa. I also held a meeting on eliminating the aftermath of severe weather. We must speed up the restoration of electricity supply in the affected towns and villages.”

Maira Butt29 November 2023 22:02
1701292378

Ukraine insists it sees no sign of NATO war fatigue even as fighting and weapons supplies stall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba insisted on Wednesday that NATO allies are showing no sign of war fatigue and remain committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia and take back occupied territory.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Kuleba also said that President Vladimir Putin is miscalculating if he sees any value in keeping his forces in Ukraine at least until presidential elections in the United States in a year’s time, which could usher in a new administration.

“I heard a clear ‘no’ to any reference to fatigue, and I heard (a) clear ‘yes’ to increased support to Ukraine,” Kuleba said after meeting NATO counterparts in Brussels. He said that some allies had made fresh offers of support, but he declined to provide details.

“They understand that in order for them to feel safe, in order for them not to end up in a situation where NATO’s soldiers will have to fight, Ukraine has to win in this war,” Kuleba said.

Maira Butt29 November 2023 21:12

