Kyiv says it has stopped an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Ukrainian territory, as shelling from Kharkiv to Lviv killed five people across the country.

Putin’s forces launched 23 missile attacks and 61 airstrikes, as well as 41 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said. It said a total of 49 combat encounters took place along the frontline.

The battlefield update comes amid reports of Russia using barges in a bid to enhance the defences of one of its ports in the Black Sea, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

It follows a number of successful Ukrainian strikes on navy ships in the region. “Recent imagery analysis has identified four barges positioned at the entrance to the Black Sea fleet facility of Novorossiysk Sea Port,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

“This is an effort to enhance the defence of the port against attacks from Ukrainian Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).