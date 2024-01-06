✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin’s forces are suffering significant losses around the Dnipro River in the Southern City of Odesa, Ukraine’s military has claimed.

During its latest update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said its forces were making gains on the left bank of the River in the Kherson region. They said that Russia had carried out six unsuccessful attacks.

A spokesperson for the armed forces of Ukraine said: “Despite significant losses, the enemy does not give up trying to knock our units out of their occupied positions.”

The latest US estimates suggested that roughly 13,000 Russians have died in the assault on Avdiivka, which began last October.

The first three weeks of Russian losses over Avdiivka alone are comparable to Ukrainian losses over several months of its counteroffensive last year, according to Michael Koffman, one of the pre-eminent Russo-Ukraine war analysts.

Tanks and armoured personnel carriers have also been a significant part of the attack on Avdiivka, and Russian vehicle losses are sizeable.

Ukrainian military analyst Tatarigami counted at least 211 vehicle losses around the city between 10 October and 28 November, the equivalent of around five battalions.