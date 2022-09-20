Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Ukraine finds 146 bodies buried without coffins in Izium recently recaptured from Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia.
"The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.
Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington.
"The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life," the wartime president said.
However, Ukrainian officials have dug out 146 bodies buried without coffins in Izium — the recaptured town of Kharkiv — in a makeshift cemetery in woods. The satellite images of the vast forest showed the cemetery made in the woods.
Meanwhile, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said that the war in Ukraine will be the most important issue at UN General Assembly this week.
Medvedev says Moscow-backed separatists must hold referendums to join Russia
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday it is “essential” that Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine carry out referendums that would see their regions join Russia.
In a post on social media, Medvedev said making the Moscow-backed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics officially part of Russia was a vital step in protecting their interests and could further justify Russia‘s use of military force to protect them.
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region
A Ukrainian strike on a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven people on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed authorities in the region.
The agency said the strike hit the village of Krasnorichenske in part of Luhansk region controlled by Russian forces.
Ukraine uses captured Russian tanks to firms up its lines
Ukraine is now deploying captured Russian tanks to solidify its gains in the northeast amid an ongoing counteroffensive, a Washington-based think tank said Tuesday, as Kyiv vowed to push further into territories occupied by Moscow. The Institute for the Study of War, citing a Russian claim, said that Ukraine had been using left-behind Russian T-72 tanks as it tries to push into the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk.
“The initial panic of the counteroffensive led Russian troops to abandon higher-quality equipment in working order, rather than the more damaged equipment left behind by Russian forces retreating from Kyiv in April, further indicating the severity of the Russian rout,” the institute said.
ICYMI- Russia says claims it carried out war crimes in Izyum are a 'lie'
Russia has rejected allegations its forces had committed war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Izyum as a “lie”.
It was the Kremlin’s first public statement about the allegations.
Around 450 bodies – most of whom Ukraine says are civilians – were found in mass graves near Izyum after Russian troops were this month forced out of the Kharkiv region, much of which they had controlled since the first weeks of their military campaign in Ukraine.
Our international editor David Harding has more:
Russia says claims it carried out war crimes in Izyum are a ‘lie’
Ukraine’s leaders have accused Moscow of carrying out a ‘genocide’
Hungary says EU should not consider new sanctions against Russia
Hungary’s foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe.
“The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis,” Peter Szijjarto said in his statement.
UK will meet or exceed military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 next year
British PM Liz Truss has said the UK will match record monetary aid to Ukraine in 2023 in a statement released today.
The UK will meet or exceed the amount of military aid spent on Ukraine which was £2.3bn this year in 2023, Ms Truss said.
The UK’s military support to Ukraine is likely to include equipment such as the Multiple Launch Rocket System, Truss’ office said in a statement.
Putin’s forces have moved Black Sea fleet from Crimea to Krasnodar amid security threat - British MoD
Russian forces have “almost certainly” relocated its submarines from Crimea to Krasnodar in southern Russia amid a local security threat, the British defence ministry said today.
“The command of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines from their home port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, southern Russia,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
“This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability. In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked,” it added.
The MoD noted that “guaranteeing the Black Sea fleet’s Crimea basing was likely one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations for annexing the peninsula in 2014”.
Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, it added.
Putin failed to achieve any strategic objective in Ukraine, says US official
A senior US official has said that Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve any strategic objectives in its invasion of Ukraine.
“The bottom line of the whole Russian invasion of Ukraine is that Russian President Vladimir V Putin has failed to achieve any of his strategic objectives in launching the brutal and unprovoked attack,” a senior defence official said on background on Monday.
The official added: “It failed, and the Russians withdrew from the region near the capital and moved troops to the east,” referring to the Kremlin’s exit from Kharkiv.
"On September 1 … President Putin called for the entirety of Donetsk province to be under Russian controlled by September 15," the official said, according to a release by the state department.
"But Putin’s forces clearly have failed to deliver," he added.
The US official added that “In contrast, the Ukrainian military has high morale as it continues to push forward in a very deliberate fashion.”
146 corpses buried without coffins discovered in Kharkiv
Ukrainian forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies buried without coffins in recently liberated city Izium in Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Monday.
Close to 450 graves were found at the site, Volodymyr Zelensky had said last week.
Authorities in Ukraine are still trying to assess incidents and war crimes that took place in areas under the control of Russian troops for months.
The workers are using shovels to dig out the partially decomposed bodies, officials said. Locals said the remains were there in the town’s streets long after they died before being buried in the city.
“Soldiers had their hands tied, there were signs of torture on civilians,” Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of investigative police in the Kharkiv region said on Monday.
At least 17 soldiers were found buried in a mass grave at the site, officials said.
Ukrainian soldiers successfully liberated the critical Kharkiv oblast last week, marking a significant and dramatic turn of events in the war.
