At least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said strikes throughout the country killed 18 people and injured more than 130 in his nightly video address.

Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, had earlier said eight had died in an attack on an apartment building.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s Emergency Services posted online a video of teams sifting through a shattered apartment building and said the body of an eight-year-old girl had been recovered.

Rescue workers were digging through rubble to search for survivors, Kharkiv mayor, Ihor Terekhov, told local television after 30 apartment buildings had been damaged in the strikes.

“There was a very loud bang, and my mother was already running outside, shouting that we need to leave. We all went to the corridor.

“Then, we went on the balcony to have a look, and saw all these buildings were on fire,” said survivor Daniel Boliukh, 21.

In the capital Kyiv, at least one person was killed, according to city administration chief Roman Popko. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 18 people had been injured.