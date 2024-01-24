Russia-Ukraine war – live: Death toll rises in devastating missile attacks against Kyiv and Kharkiv
Rescue workers dig through rubble to search for survivors as more than 30 buildings struck in Kharkiv
At least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said strikes throughout the country killed 18 people and injured more than 130 in his nightly video address.
Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, had earlier said eight had died in an attack on an apartment building.
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s Emergency Services posted online a video of teams sifting through a shattered apartment building and said the body of an eight-year-old girl had been recovered.
Rescue workers were digging through rubble to search for survivors, Kharkiv mayor, Ihor Terekhov, told local television after 30 apartment buildings had been damaged in the strikes.
“There was a very loud bang, and my mother was already running outside, shouting that we need to leave. We all went to the corridor.
“Then, we went on the balcony to have a look, and saw all these buildings were on fire,” said survivor Daniel Boliukh, 21.
In the capital Kyiv, at least one person was killed, according to city administration chief Roman Popko. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 18 people had been injured.
Watch - Doomsday clock: Humanity closer than ever to destroying itself, experts say
NATO signs key artillery ammunition contract to replenish allied supplies and help Ukraine
NATO signed on Tuesday a $1.2-billion contract to make tens of thousands of artillery rounds to replenish the dwindling stocks of its member countries as they supply ammunition to Ukraine to help it defeat Russia‘s invasion.
The contract will allow for the purchase of 220,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition, the most widely sought after artillery shell, according to NATO’s support and procurement agency. It will allow allies to backfill their arsenals and to provide Ukraine with more ammunition.
“This is important to defend our own territory, to build up our own stocks, but also to continue to support Ukraine,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.
“We cannot allow President (Vladimir) Putin to win in Ukraine,” he added. “That would be a tragedy for the Ukrainians and dangerous for all of us.”
ICYMI - Russia’s defence industry stripping down fridges for parts, says UK envoy
Russia’s military is being forced to strip down fridges and other household appliances for parts as its invasion of Ukraine grinds on, a British representative to the UN has said.
The UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, James Kariuki, also told a UN Security Council meeting in New York that the war had set back the modernisation of the Russian military by almost two decades.
“Now Russia’s defence industry strips down fridges for parts. It orders its weapons from the DPRK [North Korea’s official name] in violation of multiple resolutions agreed in this chamber, under this Russian foreign minister’s instruction. Its purchase and use of Iranian drones involves both states violating a Security Council resolution,, said at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Monday.
“Russian military modernisation has been set back 18 years,” the UK envoy said.
Ambassador Kariuki said Russia has suffered more than 300,000 casualties in Ukraine as Kyiv keeps up its stout defence while striking key targets in Russia and Russian-held territory, and “mothers and wives of these soldiers have been arrested or ignored”.
Russia probing for Ukraine weaknesses as US funding stalls
Russia’s military is carrying out probing attacks with barrages of missiles and drones in an attempt to find weaknesses in Ukraine‘s military as U.S. funding for security assistance is tied up in Congress, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday.
The efforts include use of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, and Russia has also sought to force Ukraine to expend precious ammunition, and air defenses, to counter the attacks.
“They’ve not succeeded so far. Ukrainians have a lot of experience over the last few years on how to cope with these kinds of Russian assaults,” Celeste Wallander, an assistant secretary of defense, told reporters.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia fired 41 missiles at Ukrainian cities, according to Ukraine‘s air force, which said it destroyed 21 of them.
Wallander’s remarks came as Republicans in Congress have blocked emergency funding that President Joe Biden has requested for Ukraine and threaten to force a partial shutdown of the government in an effort to push new security policies along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Biden has requested $61.4 billion in additional funding to help supply Ukraine with weapons and replenish U.S. stocks as it nears the two-year mark of its war with Russia. The funds sought for Ukraine are part of a “supplemental” request that also includes $14.3 billion for Israel and $13.6 billion for border protection.
Doomsday Clock remains at 90 seconds to midnight
The Doomsday Clock has remained at 90 seconds to midnight for a second year in a row as scientists say “humanity continues to face an unprecedented level of danger”.
Maintaining last year’s setting – the closest to 12 it has ever been – means the clock’s keepers believe the threat of global apocalypse has not cooled off in the past 12 months.
And they emphasised it is not an indication of stability in the world.
Rachel Bronson, president and chief executive of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said: “Make no mistake: resetting the clock at 90 seconds to midnight is not an indication that the world is stable.
“Quite the opposite. It’s urgent for governments and communities around the world to act.
Nato signs £950m contract so Ukraine has more artillery rounds: ‘The war is now a battle for ammunition’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has become a “battle for ammunition,” the head of Nato has warned, as the alliance signed a £950 million contract to buy hundreds of thousands of vital artillery rounds to help Kyiv’s battle against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance had signed contracts to purchase 220,000 rounds of 155-millimetre ammunition.
“This is important to defend our own territory, to build up our own stocks, but also to continue to support Ukraine,” Mr Stoltenberg said. “Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition, so allies must refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine.”
It came hours after, Russia launched a barrage of more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft and guided missiles into Ukraine’s two biggest cities – Kyiv and Kharkiv – killing at least seven people.
Mr Stoltenberg said of the Nato deal: “We cannot allow President Putin to win in Ukraine. That would be a tragedy for the Ukrainians and dangerous for all of us.”
Three new Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv , says governor
Three new Russian strikes damaged infrastructure on Tuesday in a district of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said it was the third wave of attacks on the city in a single day. There was no immediate word on casualties, he said, but emergency services were at the scene.
Officials in Kharkiv had earlier reported eight killed in missile attacks.
Zelensky says 18 have died in Russian missile attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Russian missile strikes throughout the country killed 18 people and injured more than 130.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said more than 200 sites were struck, including 139 dwellings.
Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city, had earlier said eight that had died in an attack on an apartment building.
