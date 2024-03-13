✕ Close Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia is “ready” for nuclear war from a technical perspective but not “rushing to it”, Vladimir Putin has said in a new interview with two Russian state media outlets.

He also threatened to deploy troops and “systems of destruction” to Russia’s border with Finland once the country completes the process of joining Nato.

The comments came as Ukraine launched drone attacks on several Russian regions for the second night in a row, causing damage to a gas supply line and cutting off power to some villages in the Belgorod region.

Yesterday two Ukraine-based armed militia groups claimed responsibility for major cross-border raids that sparked panic in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions over a period of several hours.

Russia claimed the “terrorist formations” were backed by tanks and armoured combat vehicles, while Ukraine said its military was not directly involved in the operations.

“We will take our land from the [Putin] regime centimetre by centimetre,” the Freedom of Russia Legion said in a Telegram post.