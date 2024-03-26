✕ Close RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

At least 10 people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital endured a third aerial bombing by Vladimir Putin’s forces in five days.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a 16-year-old girl was among those rushed to hospital on Monday.

Russia fired at least two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The Russian attacks also continued on Ukrainian port cities, as parts of Odesa were plunged into darkness after a Russian air attack damaged a high-voltage facility.

The Russian ambassador to Poland has snubbed a summons to appear at the country’s foreign ministry as Warsaw protested the encroachment of a Russian missile into Polish airspace. Russian officials have asked Poland to provide “evidence” before they will comply with the summons.

Poland’s military said its radar systems recorded the missile entering the country’s airspace for 39 seconds on Sunday, encroaching 2 km (1.24 miles) into Polish territory before travelling into Ukraine.