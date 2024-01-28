Ukraine-Russia war - live: US ‘to station nuclear weapons in UK’ amid Putin threat
Under the proposals, warheads three times as strong as the Hiroshima bomb could be based in Suffolk
The US is preparing to station nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in more than a decade amid the growing threat from Russia.
Under the proposals, warheads three times as strong as the bomb which devastated Hiroshima would be based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, according to Pentagon documents seen by The Daily Telegraph.
These set out plans for a “nuclear mission” to take place “imminently” at the base. The MoD said it would not confirm or deny the presence of nuclear weapons at any location.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin was accused of using Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields on board a downed Russian military plane.
Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, Ukraine’s deputy ambassador to the UN, said it would be the first case of Russia using human shields on aircraft to cover for transportation of weaponry if it was confirmed PoWs were on board.
“Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, roads and means of transportation of the captives. This alone may constitute intentional actions by Russia to endanger the lives and safety of the prisoners,” she added.
Zelensky ‘grateful’ to everyone who stands with Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenksy has said he is “grateful” to everyone who stands with Ukraine as he listed several achievements his army made during the war in January.
“January yielded many positive results in our work with partners,” he said. “Despite numerous challenges and obstacles, Ukraine was able to maintain international attention on our fight for independence and strengthen our country’s resilience.
“The main argument in international communication is what one is worthy of and capable of enduring and overcoming.
“The world pays attention to those who are resilient and brave. I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine, as well as those who fight and work for our country, our independence, and our people.”
US nuclear weapons could be stationed in UK for first time in 15 years amid Russia threat
Russia's drones, missiles target Ukraine's critical infrastructure - Ukraine
Russia launched drone and missile attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure across wide areas of Ukraine, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sunday. Preliminary information did not show any casualties in the attacks, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks on each other’s territory in recent months, targeting critical military, energy and transport infrastructure. The air force said Russia attacked the central Poltava region with two ballistic missiles fired from the Iskander ballistic missile system, and three surface-to-air missiles over the Donetsk region in the east.
Filip Pronin, governor of Poltava region, wrote on Telegram that the attack struck an industrial site in the city of Kremenchuk, sparking a fire. Pictures posted on social media showed emergency crews battling a blaze. Further southeast in the Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Yuri Malashko said an infrastructure site had been hit in a drone attack. Emergency crews were at the site, Malashko said, but gave no details of damage or casualties.
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed four of eight Russia-launched drones overnight, the air force said. The reports could not immediately be independently verified. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Oscar-nominated Mstyslav Chernov: This is not for me, this is for the Ukrainian people of Mariupol
Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol has been nominated for Best documentary feature film at the 2024 Academy Awards.
The Independent sat down with the director a day after the nomination to discuss what it was like filming behind Russian lines and life in Ukraine since.
Oscar-nominated Mstyslav Chernov: This is not for me, this is for Mariupol
Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol has been nominated for Best documentary feature film at the 2024 Academy Awards
Russia marks 80 years since breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad
The Russian city of St. Petersburg on Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of the end of a devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a series of memorial events attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and close allies.
The Kremlin leader laid flowers at a monument to fallen Soviet defenders of the city, then called Leningrad, on the banks of the Neva River, and then at Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried.
Russia marks 80 years since breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad
The Russian city of St. Petersburg has marked the 80th anniversary of the end of a nearly 900-day siege by Nazi forces
Ukraine says there's no evidence for Russia's claim that dozens of POWs died in a plane crash
Officials in Ukraine said Russia has provided no credible evidence to back its claims that their own forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs.
The Ukrainian agency that deals with prisoner exchanges said late Friday that Russian officials had “with great delay” provided it with a list of the 65 Ukrainians who Moscow said had died in the Wednesday plane crash in Russia’s Belgorod region.
Putin looks to blame Ukraine for Russian military plane crash as Kyiv calls for international investigation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Russian military plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine on Wednesday was shot down by Ukrainian air defences, whether on purpose or by mistake.
Moscow accuses Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia’s Belgorod region and killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian PoWs. It has not presented proof.
Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied that its forces downed the aircraft and said there is no proof of who was on board. It has challenged details of Moscow’s account and called for an international investigation.
Russia has sole access to the crash site and the claims could not be independently verified.
Ukraine criticises HBO for casting pro-Russia actor in season 3 of The White Lotus
Ukraine’s foreign ministry has called out HBO’s The White Lotus for casting Serbian-Russian actor Miloš Biković, who is said to have supported Russia since its full-scale invasion.
Earlier this month, the Emmy-winning drama announced that 36-year-old Biković, along with several other international stars, would be joining its forthcoming season three.
On Wednesday (24 January), Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the news, tweeting: “Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3.
Russian woman jailed for 27 years for cafe bomb killing
A Russian woman has been jailed for 27 years for delivering a bomb that exploded in the hands of a pro-war military blogger, killing him on the spot.
Darya Trepova, 26, was convicted by a St Petersburg court of charges including terrorism in connection with the death of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, last April.
Trepova, 26, denied the charges, saying she thought the statuette contained a listening device and claiming that she had acted on the orders of a Ukrainian contact, and was set up.
