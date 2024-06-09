✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin is not going to stop with war in Ukraine, US president Joe Biden said in France, pledging to support Europe against Russia.

Mr Biden said the whole of Europe is threatened by the Russia president, as French president Emmanuel Macron welcomed him in Paris and the two pledged solidarity on the wars raging in Europe and the Middle East.

The leaders also released a joint “roadmap” on Ukraine which included a commitment to support Kyiv’s efforts by using frozen Russian assets.

“The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We’re standing with our allies,” Mr Biden said. “Putin is not going to stop with Ukraine.... All of Europe will be threatened. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the Russian army has failed in its Kharkiv offensive that began almost a month ago. He said Ukrainian forces are “restraining” their push as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin has threatened to retaliate against Western countries that are allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with their long-range missiles.