Russia-Ukraine war – latest: Kremlin declares state of emergency in border city after kamikaze drone attack
Russia claimed that Ukraine fired at least 12 drones across the border, targeting the Voronezh and Belgorod regions
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
The mayor of a southern Russian city near the border with Ukraine has declared a state of emergency after what officials said was a Kyiv-launched drone attack that damaged several buildings and wounded two children.
Vadim Kstenin, the mayor of Voronezh City, claimed that nearly three dozen apartments had been damaged in the drone attack overnight.
Russian news outlet Shot reported on Telegram that at least 15 blasts were heard near an air base just outside the city, while some drone debris fell nearby onto an apartment building. Footage posted by the governor of Voronezh has since appeared to show that building.
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed they destroyed five drones in the region, which is roughly 170 miles from the border with Ukraine, and intercepted three more.
“I ask Voronezh residents not to worry - we are introducing a state of emergency so that we can quickly make decisions,” wrote Kstenin. The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, claimed an 11-year-old girl was injured in the attack. Amother six-year-old boy was also injured, his mother has claimed.
Ukraine has not commented on the strike. The air base near Voronezh City is known host to some Sukhoi Su-34s bombers, according to Russian media. The Kremlin often deploys fighter-bomber aircraft during air strikes on Ukraine.
France's Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalise bilateral security deal
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would travel to Ukraine in February to finalise a bilateral security guarantee deal and Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry in the coming weeks.
He said Russia could not be allowed to defeat Ukraine otherwise the security of Europe would be put at risk.
French president announces missiles and bombs for Ukraine, saying: 'We cannot let Russia win’
France’s president Emmanuel Macron announced fresh aid for Ukraine on Tuesday evening.
The support package will include dozens of missiles and hundreds of bombs with Macron adding: “We cannot let Russia win, and we must not do that.”
Macron made the announcement at a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday evening.
He said he will travel to Ukraine next month and that a Russian victory in Ukraine would undermine the international order.
In case you missed it: Ukrainian foreign minister says he felt urge to punch Russia’s Sergei Lavrov in the face
Arpun Rai reports:
Ukraine’s foreign minister says he felt the urge to punch his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the face when the two met in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion.
Dmytro Kuleba made the remarks in an hour-long informal interview with a Ukrainian video blogger published on Monday.
“The most difficult talks are those in which you feel simply that you want to go and punch your opposite number in the nose, but you really can’t do that,” the minister said.
Ukrainian foreign minister says he felt urge to punch Russia’s Lavrov in the face
Moscow shoots back at Ukrainian leader over ‘punching’ remarks
Video: Zelensky addresses World Economic Forum as he tries to rally support for Ukraine
More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the biggest global challenges during the annual event.
Mr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, will aim to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defence against Russia on the minds of political leaders, as Israel’s war with Hamas has garnered much of the world’s attention.
Watch: Zelensky addresses World Economic Forum as he tries to rally support
Watch as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum on Tuesday 16 January.
Zelensky meets Poland’s President Andrzej Duda ahead of Nato summit
President Zelensky met with Polish president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday. He hinted that the meeting had been productive as the pair “coordinated” their positions ahead of the Nato summit in Washington.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Ukrainian leader said:
“I met with @AndrzejDuda to discuss our bilateral relations, including our cooperation on Ukraine’s path to EU membership.
“We discussed the battlefield situation and further defense assistance for Ukraine. We also coordinated our positions ahead of the NATO summit in Washington.”
Slovakia's leader voices support for Hungary's Orbán in EU negotiations on funding for Ukraine
The leaders of Hungary and Slovakia on Tuesday said they agree on the need to rework a European Union plan to provide financial assistance to Ukraine.
It’s a potential boon to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who last month derailed EU efforts to approve the funding for the war-ravaged country.
Following bilateral talks in Budapest, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said he agrees with Orbán’s position that the EU should not finance a planned 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package to Kyiv from the bloc’s common budget, and echoed Orbán’s assertions that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means.
Slovakia's leader voices support for Hungary's Orbán in EU negotiations on funding for Ukraine
The leaders of Hungary and Slovakia say they agree on the need to rework a European Union plan to provide financial assistance to Ukraine
Ukraine says Polish protesters have lifted border blockade
Ukraine‘s border authorities said Polish truck drivers who had been blocking three crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border lifted all blockades, allowing traffic to pass freely.
Poland’s infrastructure minister said earlier on Tuesday that truckers who have blockaded Ukraine crossings since November would suspend their protest until March 1 after signing an agreement with the government.
Polish hauliers had been protesting over what they said was unfair competition from their Ukrainian counterparts.
“Today, Polish strikers unblocked the Korczowa-Krakowiets checkpoint. As of this hour, about 300 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine from the Polish side,” the customs service said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv, wounding 16, officials say
Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second city, on Tuesday, injuring 16 people and damaging residences, local officials said.
Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two Russian missiles had hit the city centre and four people had suffered light injuries.
Synehubov said residences had been damaged in the attack. Emergency crews were at the scene.
“These strikes were in the city centre,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. “Precisely where there is no military infastrcture and precisely where there are in fact residences.”
United Nations seeks $4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and refugees this year
The United Nations appealed on Monday for $4.2 billion (£3.3bn) to help people in Ukraine and displaced outside the country this year, saying that people on the front lines have “exhausted their meager resources” and many refugees also are vulnerable.
About three-quarters of the total, $3.1 billion, is meant to support some 8.5 million people inside Ukraine. The remaining $1.1 billion is sought for refugees and host communities outside Ukraine.
A recent wave of attacks “underscores the devastating civilian cost of the war” and a bitter winter is increasing the need for humanitarian aid, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the UN refugee agency said in a statement from Geneva.
United Nations seeks $4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and refugees this year
The United Nations is appealing for $4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine and displaced outside the country this year
North Korea's top diplomat in Moscow for talks on ties amid concerns over alleged arms deal
Russia‘s top diplomat on Tuesday hosted his North Korean counterpart for talks on expanding ties between the two countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.
At the start of the meeting, Sergei Lavrov said he and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would discuss “active work” on implementing the agreements reached by the countries’ leaders.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit several military sites, sparking international concerns about an arms alliance that would help Moscow replenish its arsenals amid the fighting in Ukraine.
North Korea's top diplomat in Moscow for talks on ties amid concerns over alleged arms deal
Russia’s top diplomat has hosted his North Korean counterpart for talks on expanding ties between their countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Moscow and Pyongyang
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies