Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces executed eight unarmed prisoners after they seized control of the city of Avdiivka.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened a pre-trial investigation into the alleged killing of unarmed prisoners of war in Avdiivka and the village of Vesele, state-run media outlet Ukrinform said on Monday.

Ukrinform quoting the security agency, added: “The defenders were seriously injured and were waiting for evacuation.”

Unverified footage circulating on Telegram appears to show two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers being shot at close range.

The Kremlin is yet to publicly comment on the claims.

It came as Russia claimed full control of the frontline city of Avdiivka after four months of intense bombardment.

Now Russian forces are launching more attacks on territory to the west of the city as Vladimir Putin’s troops look to consolidate his biggest military gain since taking Bakhumut in May.