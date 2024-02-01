✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

Ukraine has claimed they have hit an airfield in Russia-occupied Crimea, as Putin prepares to visit NATO member Turkey.

In a post on Telegram, Ukraine’s Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said Ukraine hit Belbek airfield on the southwestern tip of the Crimea Peninsula.

He thanked the military for conducting the operation which took place near Russia’s main naval base at Sevastopol.

Moscow said it thwarted the attack by shooting down 20 Ukrainian missiles but some debris had hit a military installation but caused no damage to aviation equipment.

It comes as a Turkish official confirmed that Russian president Vladimir Putin will visit the country in February to meet his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

It will be the Russian leader’s first trip to a NATO ally since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has sought to maintain good ties with both nations since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

It has provided military support to Kyiv and voiced support for its territorial integrity, but also opposes sanctions on Russia.