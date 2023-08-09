Ukraine-Russia news – live: EU nation buys dozens of German-made Leopard 1 tanks for Kyiv
Refurbished tanks to reach Ukraine’s forces in four to six months
Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked
Dozens of second-hand Leopard 1 tanks are being readied for Ukraine’s forces fighting the Russian invasion and will hit the battlefield by winter, said an arms trader who finalised the deal.
The tanks, that number 50 and were bought from the Belgium government five years ago, were sold to an unnamed European government at a confidential price, said Freddy Versluys, CEO of defence company OIP Land Systems.
Arms maker Rheinmetall acquired the tanks and will prepare most of them for export to Ukraine, reported German newspaper Handelsblatt.
Of these, 50 tanks will be refurbished at Rheinmetall factories in Germany and 30 overhauled models will be made ready for export. The report did not name the government behind the deal.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will fight back against Russia in the Black Sea.
“If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea, outside its territory, blockading or firing at us again, launching missiles at our ports, Ukraine will do the same,” he said.
“We don’t have that many ships. But they should clearly understand that by the end of the war, they will have zero ships, zero.”
30 German-made Leopard 1 tanks coming for Ukraine via Belgium
Once assets for Belgium, dozens of second-hand Leopard 1 tanks are now being readied for Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion, an arms trader who finalised the deal said.
The tanks, all of 50, have been sold to an undisclosed European government at a confidential price, said Freddy Versluys, CEO of defence company OIP Land Systems.
He said the tanks were bought from the Belgian government more than five years ago.
“The fact that they leave our company proves that we asked for a fair market price and someone was more than happy to take them,” Mr Versluys said in a post on LinkedIn, accompanied by a picture of tanks next to a bottle of Ukrainian vodka.
These tanks are now being transported to a factory for a substantial overhaul, he said, adding that some of the tanks would be used for spare parts while others would be repaired.
It could be four to six months before they are on the battlefield in Ukraine, the official said.
According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, arms maker Rheinmetall has acquired the tanks and would prepare most of them for export to Ukraine.
Of these, 50 tanks would be refurbished at Rheinmetall factories in Germany and 30 overhauled models would be made ready for export. It did not name any government as being behind the deal.
The coveted Leopards have been at the centre of a public spat since early this year after Belgian defence minister Ludivine Dedonder said the government had explored buying back tanks to send to Ukraine but had been quoted unreasonable prices.
Ex-Nato chief says F-16s slowed down due to Putin’s ‘intimidation’
Former supreme commander of the Nato allies forces has said the west’s promised assistance with F-16 for Ukrainian pilots has been slowed down as the war-hit nations’ allies do not wish to provoke Russia.
“There is restraint regarding quick action due to fears that Mr Putin may cause certain important events. As I have said many times, the situation with the F-16s is just the case,” retired general Philip Breedlove said.
He added that many countries are prepared to train Ukraine’s pilots on F-16, as confirmed after the Nato summit in Lithuania last month, and preliminary plans to initiate that were developed.
However, the “main slowdown is taking place inside” the US, the former top official said.
Russia’s policy, he said, of intimidating the West on fighter jets is showing effectiveness.
"Mr Putin’s ground forces are failing him on the battlefield. But Putin’s war of intimidation, his war to deter the West, is a resounding success. And this is what he works hard [on],” the former Commander of Nato forces in Europe said.
“This intimidation led to deterrence, and slowed down things like sending the F-16s," he said.
Making liberation of Crimea more achievable, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he and his administration are making the liberation of Crimea more achievable as he stressed on details on deoccupation of the illegally annexed peninsula.
“Today, I also held a meeting on the content of our return policy, specifically regarding Crimea and its reintegration. It is obvious that after the liberation of Crimea from occupation, economic opportunities, personal security for people, and a sense of real freedom, which has not been there since 2014, will return there,” Mr Zelensky said in his late night address.
He added: “But all of this should not be just abstract - every detail of the de-occupation of Crimea should have a specific meaning. How exactly normal life returns. What exactly this means for Crimea and for all our people. This should be clear to everyone.”
“Step by step, we are making the de-occupation of Crimea more and more achievable and well-thought-out.”
The Crimean Peninsula has been a battleground, with drone attacks and bombs seeking to dislodge Moscow’s hold on the territory and bring it back under Kyiv’s authority, despite the Kremlin vocally claiming the territory as its own.
Mr Zelensky has vowed to retake the diamond-shaped peninsula that Vladimir Putin had illegally annexed in 2014.
How many casualties has Russia suffered in Ukraine?
Establishing accurate data on the number of military casualties sustained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022 is difficult for two reasons.
The severity of the fighting on the ground and the fact that both sides are inclined to keep their cards close to their chests to avoid damaging morale – especially at a time when the war is entering a pivotal new stage.
My colleague Joe Sommerlad takes a look here:
How many casualties has Russia suffered in Ukraine?
Reliable figures difficult to substantiate amid the fog of war
Zelensky vows retaliation against Putin’s forces in Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed retaliation from Ukraine against Russia in the Black Sea in a bid to prevent the blockading of its waters that could hurt the import and export of grains and other trade.
“If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea, outside its territory, blockading or firing at us again, launching missiles at our ports, Ukraine will do the same. This is a just defence of our opportunities, of any corridor,” Mr Zelensky said.
“We don’t have that many ships. But they should clearly understand that by the end of the war, they will have zero ships, zero,” the war-time leader said.
The Ukrainian president has also called on Russia to stop firing at Ukrainian ports which is hindering the trade in the region.
Watch: Ukraine’s First Lady criticises other countries for circumventing Russian sanctions
Kremlin rushes out schoolbook praising Putin’s Ukraine invasion
Russian students will be reading a coursebook that praises Valdimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on their national curriculum when they return to school next month – as the Kremlin seeks to control the historial narrative around its war provided to young people, my colleague William Mata reports.
The Kremlin is said to have ordered the rapid writing of the coursebooks, which will be aimed at 17-year-olds, with Ukraine’s Western allies seeking to make Moscow a global pariah over the invasion of its neighbour.
Education minister Sergei Kravtsov unveiled the book at a press conference on Monday and said the material aimed to “convey the aims [of the Ukraine offensive] to schoolchildren”.
Kremlin rushes out schoolbook praising Putin's Ukraine invasion
Textbook written in just a few month seeks to justify war as Moscow tightens grip on historial narrative within Russia
Finland and Norway ban Yandex from transferring data to Russia
Finnish and Norwegian regulators said on Tuesday they had banned Russian tech group Yandex and its Netherlands-based partner Ridetech International from transferring to Russia any personal data of customers of Yandex’s Yango ride-hailing app.
“The Finnish DPA (data protection authority) has become aware of a legislative reform that will enter into force in Russia at the beginning of September, under which the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation will have the right to receive data processed in taxi operations,” the regulator said in a statement.
The Yango ride-hailing service, which operates in 14 countries including Finland and Norway, is one of many services offered by Yandex, often dubbed “Russia’s Google”.
“There is an acute risk to privacy as Russian authorities could potentially monitor the movements of Norwegian citizens via Yango,” the Norwegian Data Protection Authority said in a separate statement.
Yango said it was studying the requests from Norwegian and Finnish regulators and intended to fully comply with new requirements. It said it processes data in strict compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and EU legislation.
Independent TV: What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
In a rare interview the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has spoken to Independent TV about her work rebuilding Ukraine in the middle of war, the pressures on her family and concerns for the future of her country.
From the presidential palace, she told The Independent’s Bel Trew about the need to reconstruct cities despite the fighting raging on, about building cutting-edge facilities to treat the country’s’ war-wounded and fighting stigma on trauma around the country.
