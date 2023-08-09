✕ Close Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked

Russia has claimed it shot down two Ukrainian combat drones headed for Moscow today – one near a major airport to the south of the city and one to the west of the capital.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said while one drone was shot down near Domodedovo, where one of Russia’s biggest international airports is located, another one was downed near the Minsk motorway.

The mayor said emergency services were at the scene, but did not specify if there were casualties.

The Russian defence ministry dubbed the incident a “terrorist attack”. Kyiv has never claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russian territory.

This comes as officials confirmed dozens of second-hand Leopard 1 tanks are being readied for Ukraine’s forces fighting the Russian invasion and will hit the battlefield by winter.

The tanks, that number 50 and were bought from the Belgium government five years ago, were sold to an unnamed European government at a confidential price, said Freddy Versluys, CEO of defence company OIP Land Systems.

Arms maker Rheinmetall acquired the tanks and will prepare most of them for export to Ukraine, reported German newspaper Handelsblatt.