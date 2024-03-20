✕ Close Putin Attends Concert In Moscow On Anniversary Of Crimea’s Annexation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia has threatened to attack French troops as a “priority” if they are deployed on the ground in Ukraine, calling them “legitimate targets”.

Vladimir Putin’s spy chief Sergei Naryshkin issued the threat to “all Frenchmen who come to the territory of the Russian world”, presumed to be a reference to Ukraine.

The remarks from Russia’s chief of foreign intelligence come after Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out deploying European soldiers on the group in the war. Other Western leaders distanced themselves from the comments, though they were welcomed by some eastern European Nato states.

France responded to the threat by calling on the Kremlin to avoid “irresponsible provocations”.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced plans to evacuate some 9,000 children from the country’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine amid shelling in the area.

Kyiv has increasingly been hitting strategic Russian targets, including oil and gas infrastructure, behind the extensive front line that has changed little after more than two years of war.

The children are to be moved further east, away from the Ukraine border, according to Belgorod governor Vyacheslev Gladkov.