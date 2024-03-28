Russia-Ukraine – live: Moscow ‘tortures’ 5,000 Ukrainians as Kyiv destroys third of Putin’s Black Sea fleet
Ukraine’s prosecutor general claimed more than 10,000 peaceful civilians were being held by Russia
More than 5,500 Ukrainians have reportedly been tortured by Putin’s troops, while over 10,000 peaceful civilians are being held in occupied territories, Kyiv has said.
Prosecutor general Andriy Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine: “There are different figures. We estimate tens of thousands, more than 10,000 for sure. We are talking only about those who were forcibly relocated, not about those who made this decision at their own discretion.”
He added that 164 torture sites and forced detention centres had been documented in liberated territories, while a UN human rights report found that at least 32 prisoners of war were executed in Russia this winter.
The Kremlin has strongly denied any allegations of torture or maltreatment.
It comes after a Ukrainian navy spokesperson claimed they had sunk or disabled a third of all Russian warships in the Black Sea, with four ships hit in the latest strike over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) made the bizarre claim that the US, the UK and Ukraine were all somehow involved in the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed 139 people on Friday.
An Isis affiliate has already claimed responsibility for the attack, including publishing purported video of it being carried out, and Western intelligence agencies say the claim is credible.
George Galloway accuses UK of being involved in Moscow terror attack
Newly elected MP George Galloway has accused the UK of being involved in last week’s Moscow terror attack in comments seized upon by a Kremlin-linked newspaper.
The Rochdale MP accused the US and the UK of lying about the involvement of Isis in the attack, which killed at least 139 people and injured around 360, on his talk show on YouTube.
In the month after his return to parliament, described as a “dark day” for Britain’s Jewish community, Mr Galloway espoused conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales being dead and likened Israel to Nazi Germany.
Ukraine spy chief details assassination campaign against Ukrainians collaborating with Russia
The head of Ukraine’s national spy agency has revealed details of a secretive assassination campaign apparently targeting Ukrainians collaborating with Russia.
In an hour-long televised interview, SBU’s senior officer Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk spoke about a number of high-profile killings in Russian-occupied territory and Russia itself, including that of a pro-Kremlin military blogger in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg.
Lt Gen Malyuk claimed “very many” people responsible for war crimes and attacks against Ukrainian citizens had been targeted. But he said: “Officially, we will not admit to this... But at the same time, I can offer some details.”
Ukraine ramps up spending on homemade weapons to help repel Russia
Ukraine needs any edge it can get to repel Russia from its territory. One emerging bright spot is its small but fast-growing defense industry, which the government is flooding with money in hopes that a surge of homemade weapons and ammunition can help turn the tide.
The effort ramped up sharply over the past year as the U.S. and Europe strained to deliver weapons and other aid to Ukraine, which is up against a much bigger Russian military backed by a thriving domestic defense industry.
The Ukrainian government budgeted nearly $1.4 billion in 2024 to buy and develop weapons at home — 20 times more than before Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Moscow attack: Everything we know so far about concert hall terror suspects
The four men suspected of carrying out the deadly terrorist attack in Moscow have appeared in court bearing the marks of torture.
The suspects, identified by Russian authorities as being from Tajikistan, a Central Asian nation bordering Afghanistan, were allegedly picked up in the Bryansk region about 210 miles southwest of Moscow hours after the attack. Without providing any evidence, Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed they were heading for Ukraine.
Both Ukraine and its western allies, including the US, have denied any involvement in the attack.
Russia may have used new guided bomb to attack Ukraine’s Kharkiv, local officials say
Russia may have used a new type of guided bomb in airstrikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that killed at least one person on Wednesday, local officials said.
The officials said four children including a three-month-old baby were among 19 people wounded in Kharkiv in the latest strikes since Russia‘s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, some of which have caused blackouts, including in Kharkiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as “Russian terror” and Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Moscow may have used a new type of guided bomb which he described as the UMPB D-30.
“This is something between a guided aerial bomb which they (the Russians) have used recently, and a missile. It’s a flying bomb so to say,” Tymoshko said at the site of the strike.
Regional governor Oleh Synehubov also suggested Moscow may have used a new type of bomb, saying: “It seems that the Russians decided to test their modified bombs on the residents of the houses.”
Death toll in Moscow hall attack rises to 143
The death toll from the Moscow concert hall attack has increased to 143, Russian officials said.
Around 80 other people wounded in the siege by gunmen remain in hospital.
The Friday night massacre in Crocus City Hall, a sprawling shopping and entertainment venue on the north-western outskirts of Moscow, was the deadliest terror attack on the Russian soil in nearly 20 years. At least four men armed with automatic rifles shot at thousands of concertgoers and set the venue on fire.
An affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the violence, while US intelligence said it had information confirming the group was responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said France also has intelligence pointing to “an IS entity” as responsible for the attack.
The updated fatalities from Russia‘s Emergencies Ministry did not state the number of wounded, but health minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier on Wednesday that 80 people were in hospitals and another 205 had sought medical treatment from the attack.
Russia‘s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had arrested 11 people the day after the attack, including four suspected gunmen.
Russia extends arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich after almost a year in jail
A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late June, court officials said.
The 32-year-old US citizen was arrested in late March 2023 while on a reporting trip and has spent nearly a year behind bars. His arrest was extended until June 30.
Gershkovich and his employer have denied the allegations, and the US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.
Russian spy chief makes bizarre claim that the US, UK and Ukraine were involved in Moscow attack
In a sign of the Kremlin’s increasing desperation to drag its invasion of Ukraine into the Moscow concert hall attack, the director of Russia’s powerful Federal Security Service (the FSB) has claimed that Kyiv, the US and the UK were behind the incident.
The bizarre claim comes despite a branch of the Isis terror group having claimed responsibility for the attack and published graphic video footage of the shooting, and the US, France and a number of other nations saying they believed the jihadists were behind it.
Russia says 139 people were killed when four armed men burst into the Crocus City Hall concert complex on Friday evening. Another 22 remain in a serious condition, including two children, officials say.
Ukrainian MP on how Britain can help country win Russia war: ‘Let’s make Putin pay’
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik has asked her country’s allies to switch from “helping Ukraine fight, to letting us win the war.” She said limitations on issues such as weapons delivery need to be lifted so Ukraine does not have to face Russia "empty-handed". The People's Deputy of Ukraine also said she understands the strain many are facing under the cost of living crisis, and suggested donating around £50 billion of Russian money frozen in Britain to the Ukrainian war effort. She said: "Let's make Putin pay for what he broke."
How events in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region raised fears of Russian interference
Since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, fears have risen in neighboring Moldova that it could also be in Moscow’s crosshairs.
Like Ukraine, Moldova is a former Soviet republic that has aligned itself with the West and aspires to join the European Union. And both countries hope to eventually reintegrate Russian-speaking breakaway territories that view Moscow as their protector.
After a short war in the early 1990s, Transnistria declared independence from Moldova, where today’s pro-Western government has firmly opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine.
