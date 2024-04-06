Russia-Ukraine war– live: Six dead in Kharkiv as Kyiv destroys military planes in a blow for Putin’s forces
About 20 Russian airfield staff killed or injured, according to Ukraine – but Moscow denies it
A Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast early on Saturday has left 6 dead and at least 10 injured.
The attack, which began at midnight, destroyed several buildings and dormitories, private vehicles, as well as local businesses, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing the city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Meanwhile, Ukraine says its drones have destroyed at least six military aircraft and badly damaged eight others, in what would be one of the country’s most successful cross-border strikes in the war.
The assault, in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, came as Kyiv’s forces stepped up their assaults on Russian soil.Officials said about 20 airfield staff were killed or injured.
But Russian defence officials claimed they intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones and that only a power substation was damaged.
Morozovsk airfield was used by Russian bombers that have been launching guided aerial bombs at Ukraine’s cities and frontline positions, they said.
The city has been under a constant near-daily barrage of missile attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began in February 2022.
Government estimates suggest over 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Russia’s invasion began.
Zelensky marks second anniversary of Russian troops leaving Chernihiv
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky inspected new fortifications for servicemen near the Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region, on the second anniversary of the Russian army fleeing the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions.
He posted on social media: “The Chernihiv region, like all of our border areas, is subjected to constant Russian humiliation: airstrikes and terror.
“The border areas of the Chernihiv region are home to 15,000 people who are constantly subjected to strikes.
“Over the course of the past year, Russian terrorists fired 15,000 shells at them.
“They have no mercy. They try to get each person here and destroy all life.
“Everyone who defends our people in the Chernihiv region, our communities across Ukraine, and everyone in the world who supports Ukraine is a true defender of life. I am grateful to all such people.”
MSF condemns missile attack on its office
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has condemned a missile attack on its office building in Pokrovsk yesterday in Donetsk oblast.
The building was completely destroyed, injuring five, including MSF’s security staff, the humanitarian organisation said.
“This act of violence against a humanitarian organisation cannot be brushed off as just another casualty of war,” Vincenzo Porpiglia, emergency coordinator for MSF in Ukraine, said.
MSF said it has suspended its medical humanitarian activities in the Donetsk region temporarily.
“Attacks on any facility where humanitarian staff work not only jeopardise the safety of our staff, but also hinder the provision of lifesaving care to those in need,” Mr Porpiglia said.
Russia's use of prohibited chemical weapons is now 'systemic,' Ukraine says
Ukraine says Russia’s use of weapons with prohibited chemicals has become “systemic.”
The command of Ukraine’s Support Forces has recorded 371 uses of munitions containing prohibited chemicals over the past month, many of which included grenades delivered via drones.
The Support Forces’ report noted that Russian troops used weapons banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention 1412 times over the past year.
“Such actions on the part of the Russian Federation are taking on systemic pattern, and this tendency only grows,” the report noted.
In pictures: Attack on Zaporizhia
Special tribunal may be formed to hold Russia accountable, says EU’s top justice official
A special international tribunal may be set up by the end of the year to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said.
“We are discussing this tribunal with various international actors,” Mr Reynders told Deutsche Welle in the Netherlands.
A political declaration by the Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference on 2 April, signed by 44 countries, condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine and calls for setting up a special tribunal to address Russian crimes in Ukraine.
“Two main options are now being considered — an international tribunal based on a multilateral agreement or a simplified solution based on a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe,” Mr Reynders said on the sidelines of the conference.
“The next step is a matter of political will. Now is just the beginning of the year, and by the end of the year, this should become possible,” he said.
India to receive Russian warships despite sanctions - report
India will reportedly receive two Russia-made warships despite US sanctions.
One of the ships will be delivered to India in September and the other expected next year, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed Indian officials.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, India has positioned itself as a neutral country, while maintaining closer economic ties with Moscow.
The ships are part of an agreement signed between India and Russia in 2018.
Russia continues to be India’s largest supplier of military equipment, contributing more than a third of the country’s arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Russia bombards Kharkiv
Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, near the Russian border, came under intense air attack on Friday afternoon, according to local media and regional officials.
There were no immediate reports of casualties but Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian grid infrastructure in recent weeks, aiming to disrupt the country’s power and energy network.
