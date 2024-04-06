✕ Close Ukrainian MP reveals how Britain can help country win Russia war

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast early on Saturday has left 6 dead and at least 10 injured.

The attack, which began at midnight, destroyed several buildings and dormitories, private vehicles, as well as local businesses, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing the city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says its drones have destroyed at least six military aircraft and badly damaged eight others, in what would be one of the country’s most successful cross-border strikes in the war.

The assault, in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, came as Kyiv’s forces stepped up their assaults on Russian soil.Officials said about 20 airfield staff were killed or injured.

But Russian defence officials claimed they intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones and that only a power substation was damaged.

Morozovsk airfield was used by Russian bombers that have been launching guided aerial bombs at Ukraine’s cities and frontline positions, they said.