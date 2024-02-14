Jump to content

Liveupdated1707884851

Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s troops advancing along ‘entire front line’, Kyiv military warns

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army said his objective was to exhaust and slow down Russia’s advance

Alexander Butler
Wednesday 14 February 2024 04:27
Comments
Close
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires top general

Vladimir Putin’s troops have advanced along the “entire front line” in Ukraine as Kyiv was forced to switch to defensive operations, the country’s military warned.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the situation was “difficult” and his focus was now to exhaust the Russian advance.

“At this time, the situation can be assessed as difficult. The enemy is now advancing along almost the entire front line, and we have moved from offensive operations to conducting a defensive operation,” Syrskyi told German TV channel ZDF.

“The objective of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy’s forces, inflict maximum losses on him, using our fortifications, our advantages in terms of technology, in terms of using unmanned aircraft, means of electronic warfare, and maintaining prepared defense lines,” he added.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the US senate for agreeing on £48bn of aid for his war-torn country.

Mr Zelensky said: “For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war.”

1707883200

Fox News host confronts Republican senator over Trump’s ‘brainwashing’ of the party

Fox News host confronts Republican senator over Trump’s ‘brainwashing’ of the party

Former president’s turn against bipartisan immigration compromise left GOP moderates fuming, but impotent in his shadow

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 04:00
1707879600

Russia fires new Zircon hypersonic missile on Ukraine ‘for first time’

Russia fired new Zircon hypersonic missile on Ukraine, says Kyiv researcher

Use of Zircon marks powerful weapon’s first use in nearly two-year-old war, says official

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 03:00
1707876000

Elon Musk says US should stop helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion

Elon Musk says US should stop helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion

Musk warns that the person to ’take out Putin’ is likely to be ‘more hardcore than Putin’

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 02:00
1707872400

Russia has lost as many tanks in Ukraine war as it had prior to the conflict

Russia has lost as many tanks in Ukraine war as it had prior to conflict

More than 3,000 tanks have been damaged or destroyed in two years of fighting after Moscow failed in its initial blitzkrieg aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 01:00
1707868860

World entering era of increasing instability, think tank warns

World enters era of increasing instability, London-based think tank says in latest annual report

The world has entered an era of increasing instability as countries around the globe boost military spending in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Hamas attack on Israel and China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 00:01
1707865224

Russia puts Estonian prime minister on wanted list

Russia puts Estonian Prime Minister on wanted list but refuses to say why

It is the first time the ministry has put a foreign leader on a wanted list

Alexander Butler13 February 2024 23:00
1707861624

President Biden slams Donald Trump as ‘un-American'

US president Joe Biden has slammed Donald Trump as “un-American” for his remarks on Russia’s war in Ukraine and Nato.

He said Mr Trump’s comments have raised the stakes of the nearly two-year-old war in Ukraine, calling them a “dangerous and shocking and un-American signal to the world” as well as “an invitation to Putin to invade some of our allies”.

The president accused Mr Trump, the likely Republican nominee against whom he’ll run for re-election this year, of having “bowed down to a Russian dictator,” something he said no other American president had ever done.

He also noted that his twice-impeached predecessor’s remarks indicated that Mr Trump, despite having spent four years in the White House as President of the United States, does not understand what Nato is or how the half-century-old alliance works.

Andrew Feinberg13 February 2024 22:00
1707858041

Unesco says £7bn needed to revive Ukraine tourism

Ukraine will need £7bn over 10 years for its tourism sector to recover, the United Nations’ cultural agency said on Tuesday, adding that the two-year war had so far cost the country over £15bn in tourism revenue.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, with no sign of an end to the war in sight.

“The damage continues to increase and the needs for the sector’s recovery continue to grow,” Krista Pikkat, director of culture and emergencies at Unesco, told reporters, adding that the lost revenue to the capital Kyiv alone was £8bn.

In an assessment ahead of the war’s two year anniversary, the Unesco estimated the cost of damage to cultural property at about £2bn, up 40 per cent from 2023.

It said 340 buildings had been damaged, including museums, monuments, libraries and religious sites.

Alexander Butler13 February 2024 21:00
1707854266

Biden urges House to act quickly on Ukraine aid: ‘History is watching’

Biden urges House to act quickly on Ukraine aid: ‘History is watching’

Mr Biden also took aim at former president Donald Trump and lambasted Republicans for following his lead in opposing aid to Kyiv

Alexander Butler13 February 2024 19:57
1707854184

Putin’s troops advancing along ‘entire front line’, Kyiv warns

Vladimir Putin’s troops have advanced along the “entire front line” in Ukraine as Kyiv was forced to switch to defensive operations, the country’s military warned.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the situation was “difficult” and had changed with the advance of Russian forces.

“At this time, the situation can be assessed as difficult. The enemy is now advancing along almost the entire front line, and we have moved from offensive operations to conducting a defensive operation,” Syrskyi told German TV channel ZDF

“The objective of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy’s forces, inflict maximum losses on him, using our fortifications, our advantages in terms of technology, in terms of using unmanned aircraft, means of electronic warfare, and maintaining prepared defense lines,” he added.

Alexander Butler13 February 2024 19:56

