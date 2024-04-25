Ukraine-Russia war live: UK accused of ‘helping Moscow pay for war’ as US to send weapons to Kyiv this week
The US Senate has passed £49bn in military aid for Ukraine which can be delivered ‘within days’
The UK has been accused of helping Moscow “pay for its war” in Ukraine by importing record amounts of refined oil from countries processing Russian fossil fuels.
British imports of refined oil from India, China and Turkey - which Russia exports crude oil to - amounted to £2.2bn in 2023, up from £434.2m in 2021, according to environmental news website Desmog.
Lela Stanley, a senior investigator at Global Witness, said: “Millions of barrels of fuel made from Russian oil continue to pour into the UK. Make no mistake: until the government closes this loophole, Britain is helping Russia pay for its war on Ukraine.”
It comes as US president Joe Biden said he would sign the bill into law immediately and America would start sending weapons to Kyiv this week.
“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week,” he said.
The bill included £49bn in military aid for Ukraine, which the Pentagon says can start being delivered to the war-torn nation within days. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law on Wednesday.
US Senate passes £76bn aid package
On Wednesday, the US Senate approved a £76bn foreign aid packaged that included military support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
It included £49bn in military aid for Ukraine, which the Pentagon says can start being delivered to the war-torn nation within days. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the UK also pledged £500m in new military supplies for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and four million rounds of ammunition.
A Russian Orthodox priest who took part in services for Navalny is suspended
A Russian Orthodox priest who took part in services for Navalny is suspended by the patriarch
The patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Chuch has suspended a priest who participated in services for the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Moscow court rejects Evan Gershkovich's appeal
Moscow court rejects Evan Gershkovich's appeal, keeping him in jail till at least June 30
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed on espionage charges until at least late June
Sunak blocks Nato chief from answering reporter’s question about election and new defence spending pledge
Sunak bizarrely blocks Nato chief from answering reporter’s question
PM answers for Nato chief that it ‘wouldn’t be appropriate for him’ to be drawn into domestic politics – before launching into political attack on Labour
Top Russian military official appears in court on bribery charges
Top Russian military official appears in court on bribery charges
A top Russian military official arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe has been sent to pre-trial detention after appearing before a court in central Moscow
German leader says Europe must keep increasing aid to Ukraine after US approves new military help
German leader says Europe must keep increasing aid to Ukraine after US approves new military help
The German chancellor says Europe must continue to step up its help for Ukraine even after the approval of a big U.S. aid package
Watch: Biden makes remarks after Congress finally passes Ukraine aid package
Watch: Biden makes remarks after Congress finally passes Ukraine aid package
Watch as Joe Biden makes remarks on the aid bill passed by Congress that will deliver funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Wednesday 24 April.
Ukraine gets a big boost of US aid. It still faces a long slog to repel Russia
Ukraine gets a big boost of US aid. It still faces a long slog to repel Russia
A new package of $61 billion in U.S. aid may prevent Ukraine from losing its war against Russia
Ukraine’s forces prepare for offensive from Putin’s troops in east
Ukraine prepares for offensive from Putin’s troops in east – as Russia gains ground
Askold Krushelnycky speaks to soldiers about their concern that Russian forces could push on before key US military aid arrives – despite it having cleared its biggest hurdle after months of wrangling
Seven Russian officers killed in strike near Mariupol
At least seven Russian officers have been killed in a missile strike near occupied Mariupol, a Ukrainian official has claimed.
Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to Mariupol’s exiled Ukrainian mayor, said at least six missiles struck a camp being used by the Russian military in Babakh-Tarama, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
The attack caused at least seven fatalities, while more than ten other people were injured.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies