Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv’s huge drone attack as Putin floods frontline with ‘poorly trained troops’
The Ministry of Defence said Russia is convicting nearly 100 soldiers for refusing to fight in the war
Pskov Airfield: Sky glows orange during largest drone strike on Russian territory since war began
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said Russian president Vladimir Putin is flooding the frontline with “poorly trained troops”, noting “the reluctance of some elements to fight” in the war.
In its daily intelligence briefing, the government highlighted that Russia is convicting nearly 100 soldiers a week for refusing to fight, adding there will be around 5,200 convictions this year.
“The high rate of convictions demonstrates the poor state of morale in the Russian Army and the reluctance of some elements to fight,” the MoD added.
“Although some soldiers have refused to fight and attrition rates remain high, Russia highly likely mitigates their loss by committing a mass of poorly trained soldiers to the frontline.”
The MoD’s update comes on the same day Moscow accused Ukraine of launching the biggest drone attack on its soil since the war began.
At least four Russian military transport planes were destroyed in a drone attack at the Pskov airport in western Russia, the regional governor has said, as flight operations to and from the airport were suspended.
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
The White House on Wednesday said that it has new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for the Ukraine war.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said that it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic materials to shore up Russia’s defense industrial base.
Read more here:
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
The White House says it has new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for additional munitions for the Ukraine war
Russians are convinced Wagner warlord Prigozhin is still alive as conspiracy spreads that Putin killed body double
A Russian political analyst has claimed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is still alive and alleged his body double was killed in last week’s plane crash - not the warlord himself.
Dr Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow’s Institute of International Relations, claimed that Prigozhin cheated an assassination bid sanctioned by president Putin and is now plotting his revenge.
“First, the plane in which Yevgeny Prigozhin was supposed to fly was downed by a Russian air defence system,” Dr Solovey said.
“There was no explosion on board. It was downed from the outside.”
Martha McHardy has the full story:
Russians convinced Prigozhin still alive as conspiracy theories spread
Dr Valery Solovey claimed that Prigozhin cheated an assassination bid and is now plotting his revenge
White House: US concerned that N. Korea, Russia arms talks are advancing
The United States is concerned that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively advancing, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on Wednesday.
Kirby said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had recently travelled to North Korea to try to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.
Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had exchanged letters pledging to increase their bilateral cooperation and said the United States had intelligence that indicated another group of Russian officials had travelled to Pyongyang after the defense minister’s visit.
Under the deals, Russia would receive arms that the military plans to use in the war with Ukraine, Kirby said. The deals could also include raw materials that would help Russia’s defense industrial base.
Kirby said any arms deals between Russia and North Korea would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions.
“We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia,” Kirby told reporters, referring to North Korea.
US, Romania working to increase grain export via Danube - US official
The United States and Romania are working to increase Ukraine‘s grain exports via the Danube river as it explores alternative routes the exports after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.
The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said U.S. and Romanian officials had been working to “potentially trying to double” the exports that go via the Danube route.
‘More than 190 suspected drone attacks’ in Russia this year, BBC reports
There have been more than 190 suspected drone attacks this year in Russia, according to new analysis from BBC Verify.
The attacks have been spread across approximately six regions in Russia, with the majority concentrated around the Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, all located near the western border with Ukraine.
Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart will discuss a proposal by Moscow for an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal when they meet this week, Lavrov’s ministry said on Wednesday.
Under the plan, Russia would send a million tons of grain to Turkey at a discounted price, with financial support from Qatar, to be processed in Turkey and sent to countries most in need, the Foreign Ministry said.
“We consider this project as the optimal working alternative to the Black Sea deal,” it said, referring to the arrangement that Russia quit in July.
Putin jails Russian soldiers for refusing to return to Ukraine
Two Russian soldiers have been jailed for refusing to return to the frontline in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
In an intelligence update posted on Twitter, the ministry said two Russian soldiers were sentenced to serve at least two years in a penal colony by a military court for refusing to obey orders to return to the front in Ukraine.
It comes after Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported that Russia was convicting close to 100 soldiers a week for refusing to fight.
Martha McHardy reports:
Putin jails Russian soldiers for refusing to return to Ukraine
Russia is reportedly convicting close to 100 soldiers a week for refusing to fight
EU top diplomat sees Russia's Wagner Group staying operational in Africa
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he expected Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group to remain operational in Africa despite its leader’s death in a plane crash.
“I’m sure they’ll quickly find a replacement for the late Wagner leader. They will remain operational in Africa because it is the armed wing of Russia,” Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo, Spain.
He added Moscow could not send regular troops to the region as that would be too egregious.
“They (Wagner) will continue to serve Putin and do what they do, which is certainly not contributing to peace in the Sahel or defending rights and freedoms in the Sahel.”
Russian aircraft accident investigators not involved in Prigozhin jet crash probe
Russian aircraft accident investigators, the Interstate Aviation Committee, said on Wednesday it was not investigating last week’s plane crash that killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Hungary's Orbán urges US to 'call back Trump' to end Ukraine war in Tucker Carlson interview
Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, said in a sprawling interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the only path to ending the war in Ukraine would be the reelection of Donald Trump to the presidency.
In the interview, posted Wednesday on Carlson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, Orbán praised Trump’s foreign policy while blasting the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and its approach to the war.
He said that Trump’s return to office would be “the only way out” of the conflict, and that any suggestion that Kyiv could win the war against Russia was “a lie.”
“The Russians are far stronger, far more numerous than the Ukrainians,” Orbán said. “Call back Trump. … Trump is the man who can save the Western world.”
Bela Szandelszky has more:
Hungary's Orbán urges US to 'call back Trump' to end Ukraine war in Tucker Carlson interview
Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, says the only path to ending the war in Ukraine would be the reelection of Donald Trump to the presidency
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies