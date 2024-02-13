✕ Close Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires top general

Ukrainian troops have captured up to 25 Russian soldiers in the past week as the Kremlin builds a 19-mile metal defensive line behind occupied territory.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said around half of the troops were captured on Sunday, with the majority taken in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It comes as Ukrainian open-source intelligence tracker claimed that Russia was building a 19-mile mega metal defensive line behind the frontline in occupied territory.

Blogger DeepState said the defensive line is made up of around 2,100 train carriages and has been slowly built up since July 2023. It has been nicknamed the “tsarist train”.

“It can be considered a separate line of defence,” DeepState wrote. “It is extremely difficult to damage, move or blow a 30-kilometre mass of metal.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of deep strikes hitting Moscow and St Petersburg, Kyiv’s digital minister has said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who has championed Ukraine’s wartime drone industry, said they already have up to 10 companies making drones that can reach hundreds of miles into Russian territory.