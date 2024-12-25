Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky condemns Putin’s massive Christmas Day missile attack as ‘inhumane’
Ukrainian president accuses Moscow of launching vast missile and drone attack on Christmas Day
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned an “inhumane” attack by Russia on Christmas Day, as he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of launching a vast attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
The Ukrainian president said more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources. Kyiv managed to shoot down at least 50 missiles and a significant number of drones, he said.
“Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?” Mr Zelensky said. “They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”
It came a day after at least one person was killed and 15 injured in Mr Zelensky’s hometown after a ballistic missile struck an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.
One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.
More than 3,000 North Koreans killed and wounded in Kursk, Zelensky says
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed and wounded in Russia’s Kursk region.
“There are risks of North Korea sending additional troops and military equipment to the Russian army,” Mr Zelensky said after receiving a report from his top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, adding: “We will have tangible responses to this.”
The estimate is higher than that provided by South Korea’s military, which said that at least 1,100 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded.
Mr Zelensky said he was citing preliminary data. However, the figures of combat casualties could not be independently verified.
Volodymyr Zelensky condemns ‘inhumane’ Russian attacks on Christmas Day
Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned an “inhumane” attack by Russia on Christmas Day.
The Ukrainian president said more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources. Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said one Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace.
“Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?” Mr Zelensky said. “They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”
He said Ukraine has managed to shoot down at least 50 missiles and a significant number of drones.
Comment: The one battle President Zelensky looks set to win
The one battle President Zelensky looks set to win
For all of Russia’s recent setbacks, it is increasingly unlikely Ukraine will be able to push back invading forces to the border positions when hostilities first broke out – but it may yet force Vladimir Putin into a negotiated peace that would ensure greater security for Europe
Six injured in Kharkiv as Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy system and cities in its eastern region with cruise and ballistic missiles this morning, Ukraine’s energy minister and local officials said.
At least six people were wounded in a missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Ukrainian air forces said Kharkiv was attacked by ballistic missiles and Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that there were “damages to civilian non-residential infrastructure”.
Separately, Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram: “Since the morning, the Russian army has been massively attacking the Dnipro region. It is trying to destroy the region’s power system.”
Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook that Russia “is massively attacking the power sector” and that the transmission system operator had imposed restrictions on electricity supply to minimise the impact.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military launched a countrywide air alert in response to Russian cruise missile launches.
The country’s largest private energy company DTEK said its generating facilities were attacked during the strike, causing “serious damages” to power equipment.
Russia attacked Ukraine’s DTEK power plants, says company
Russia attacked the power plants of Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, severely damaging equipment, the company said this morning.
“This year, it is the 13th massive attack on the Ukrainian energy sector and the 10th massive attack on the company’s energy facilities,” it said on the Telegram messaging app.
Behind enemy lines: Ukraine’s deadly assassins have terrorised Russia
Behind enemy lines: Ukraine’s deadly assassins have terrorised Russia
Ukraine’s security service spy chief says they have killed ‘very many’ Russian conspirators
Russia attacks Ukraine energy system in major missile strike, Kyiv says
Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy system and cities in its eastern region with cruise and ballistic missiles on Christmas morning, Ukraine’s energy minister and local officials said.
At least three people were wounded in a missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Ukrainian air forces said Kharkiv was attacked by ballistic missiles and regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that there were “damages to civilian non-residential infrastructure”.
Separately, Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram: “Since the morning, the Russian army has been massively attacking the Dnipro region. It is trying to destroy the region’s power system.”
Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook that Russia “is massively attacking the power sector” and that the transmission system operator had imposed restrictions on electricity supply to minimise the impact.
North Korean troops in Russia pose limited impact, says Ukrainian official
The presence of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region has not substantially influenced the ongoing conflict, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson has stated.
Yevgen Yerin, representing Ukraine’s military intelligence service, told AFP: “The involvement of the North Koreans in the fighting has not had a significant impact on the situation. It is not such a significant number of personnel.”
However, Mr Yerin cautioned against complacency, noting that the troops are gaining experience. “But they are also learning. And we cannot underestimate the enemy. And we can see that they are already taking some things into account in their activities,” he added.
Three injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv
At least three people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, says the mayor.
Ukrainian air forces said Kharkiv was attacked by ballistic missiles, and local governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger that there were “damages to civilian non-residential infrastructure”.
Zelensky celebrates Ukraine’s unity in Christmas message
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky marked Christmas with a message of unity, emphasising the strength and togetherness of his nation despite the ongoing challenges.
“For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country,” Mr Zelensky said in his address. “For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today, we stand side by side. And we will not be lost.”
Highlighting the enduring bonds among Ukrainians, Mr Zelensky called on citizens to connect with their loved ones, whether in person, through calls, or in spirit. “Whether in person or in our minds, we will greet each other, call our parents, kiss our children, hug our loved ones, and remember those we hold dear,” he stated.
He underscored the resilience and solidarity of Ukrainians, stressing that this unity is a powerful deterrent to adversity. “As long as we do this, evil has no chance,” Mr Zelensky declared, adding that the warmth shared among people is the essence of Christmas.
Concluding his message, Mr Zelensky extended his wishes to the nation, saying, “Merry Christmas to all of you! Christ is born! Glorify Him!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments