Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky offers Kim Jong Un prisoner swap for soldiers captured from Kursk
Zelensky says Ukrainians will capture other North Korean soldiers as ‘it’s only a matter of time’
Volodymyr Zelensky offered a prisoner swap to Kim Jong Un and said Ukraine was ready to send back North Korean soldiers captured from Kursk if Ukrainians held in Russia were returned.
“Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un’s soldiers to him if he can organise their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia,” Mr Zelensky said.
“In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It’s only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others,” Mr Zelensky said.
He also shared a video of the captured North Korean troops on X, showing one of the captured North Korean soldiers lying on a bed with bandaged hands, while the other is sitting with a bandage on his jaw. Both captured soldiers said they were experienced fighters.
South Korean intelligence officials say they are helping Ukraine question two captured North Korean soldiers, a development that is being seen as “irrefutable evidence” of Pyongyang’s involvement in the Russian invasion.
Both soldiers were captured on 9 January in the Russian border region of Kursk.
Taking North Korean soldiers alive ‘not easy,’ Zelensky says
So far, Ukrainian troops have managed to capture alive only two North Korean soldiers fighting with invading Russian forces due to Pyongyang’s no surrender policy.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said taking North Korean soldiers alive “was not easy” because of efforts by Pyongyang to conceal the North Koreans’ presence and avoid their interrogation.
They avoid surrendering at all costs, says Mr Zelensky.
Analysts explain that this may be due to internal North Korean propaganda which portrays capture as disgrace.
“To be captured alive is considered a betrayal of the country, the leader and everything they stand for,” said Seongmin Lee of the Human Rights Foundation in New York who defected from North Korea in 2009.
“Because of the disgrace associated with the capitulation, heroic soldiers are supposed to save the last of their bullets to kill themselves,” Mr Lee said.
Russian strike on Kherson leaves thousands without power
About 23,000 households were left without electricity after Russian shelling of Kherson in southern Ukraine damaged power equipment in the city, the local military administration said yesterday.
The attack targeted the Dniprovskiy district along the Dnipro River, an area of Kherson that is regularly shelled by Russian troops on the opposite bank.
Kherson’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Kherson city and around 50 settlements in the surrounding region had been shelled by Russian troops over the past 24 hours.
“The Russian military shelled social infrastructure and residential areas of the region’s settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings and 8 private houses,” Mr Prokudin said on Telegram.
North Korean troop casualties exceed 3,000 in Ukraine, Seoul says
North Korean troop fatalities and injuries in Ukraine have likely exceeded 3,000, including about 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries, a South Korean lawmaker briefed by the country’s spy agency said today.
North Korean authorities appear to have called for its troops to commit suicide by blowing themselves up to evade capture, the lawmaker said citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Captured North Korean soldiers had not shown an intention to come to South Korea, though South Korea would cooperate with Ukraine if there was a request, Yonhap news agency also reported, citing NIS.
Britain must learn from Ukraine and use AI for warfare, MPs say
A cross-party group of MP warned AI is “under-developed and requires cultivation” by the Ministry of Defence.
