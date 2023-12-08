✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

US President Joe Biden has issued a plea to Republicans blocking further aid to Ukraine to “not turn our back on freedom” after a disappointing debate in Congress saw a thin majority vote down a new multibillion dollar support package for Kyiv.

US Congress failed to pass a 110 billion dollar (£88 billion) package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel, as well as other national security priorities, on Wednesday night.

Republicans have suggested more money needs to be allocated to securing the US border with Mexico.

In a video statement on X, Mr Biden said: “Petty partisan, angry politics cannot get in the way of our responsibility as a leading nation in the world.”

He added: “History will judge us harshly if we turn our back on freedom’s cause in Ukraine. We can’t let Putin win.”

By mid-November, the US Defense Department had used 97% of its pre-agreed funds for Ukraine, US budget director Shalanda Young said this week. If it is not replenished, those funds could run out by the end of 2023, leaving Ukraine without substantial military support.