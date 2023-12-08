Ukraine-Russia war – live: Biden says history will judge US as funds for Kyiv to fight Putin’s forces collapse
US President Joe Biden says ‘history will judge us’ if further aid is not given to Ukraine
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
US President Joe Biden has issued a plea to Republicans blocking further aid to Ukraine to “not turn our back on freedom” after a disappointing debate in Congress saw a thin majority vote down a new multibillion dollar support package for Kyiv.
US Congress failed to pass a 110 billion dollar (£88 billion) package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel, as well as other national security priorities, on Wednesday night.
Republicans have suggested more money needs to be allocated to securing the US border with Mexico.
In a video statement on X, Mr Biden said: “Petty partisan, angry politics cannot get in the way of our responsibility as a leading nation in the world.”
He added: “History will judge us harshly if we turn our back on freedom’s cause in Ukraine. We can’t let Putin win.”
By mid-November, the US Defense Department had used 97% of its pre-agreed funds for Ukraine, US budget director Shalanda Young said this week. If it is not replenished, those funds could run out by the end of 2023, leaving Ukraine without substantial military support.
After failed test vote, prospects dim for new Ukraine aid in US Congress
US Senate leaders vowed on Thursday to keep trying to reach an agreement to provide billions of dollars in new security aid to Ukraine, but faced uncertainty about doing so quickly after Republicans blocked a sweeping foreign security assistance bill.
Senate Republicans voted unanimously on Wednesday to block the emergency spending bill to provide $110.5 billion in funds for Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, to press their demands for more control of immigration via the US border with Mexico.
The result, which had been expected, threatened Democratic President Joe Biden’s effort to provide new aid before the end of 2023. It came after Democrats and Republicans had negotiated for weeks to add immigration policy changes to the security bill to win enough Republican votes to pass.
Those talks broke off last Friday, and emotions ran so high that a classified Senate briefing on Ukraine on Tuesday erupted into a shouting match from which several Republicans stormed out.
Zelensky marks first night of Hannukah in Kyiv
Ukraine’s President Zelensky joined representatives of the Jewish clergy on Thursday to mark the first night of Hannukah celebrations.
He took part in the Hannukah candle-lighting ceremony and lit the first candle in Kyiv.
He said: “The sacred Hanukkah lights, lit these days, remind us once again that light always prevails over evil. And of the value of life, which is worth fighting for. My best wishes to the Jewish community on Hanukkah”
Japan pledges $4.5B more in aid for Ukraine, including $1B in humanitarian funds
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged $4.5 billion to Ukraine, including $1 billion in humanitarian aid to help support the war-torn country’s recovery effort in an online summit of leading industrial nations.
Kishida made the announcement late Wednesday in Tokyo while hosting his last Group of Seven summit as this year’s chairperson.
The $1 billion humanitarian and recovery aid includes funding for generators and other power supplies for the Ukrainian people to survive the winter, as well as measures to clear mines planted by Russia, the Foreign Ministry said. The remaining $3.5 billion includes funding for credit guarantees for World Bank loans to Ukraine.
“This is significant support for the recovery of Ukraine and our economy, said Japan stands firmly with Ukraine and our people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his message posted on X, formerly Twitter, “We will keep working together to bring our common victory closer.”
‘Excess profits’ by large companies following Ukraine invasion could have worsened cost-of-living
“Excess profits” made by large international companies could have exacerbated inflation and passed on higher costs to consumers, according to a report.
Researchers from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Common Wealth – both British think tanks – analysed the financial statements of 1,350 firms listed on the UK, US, German, Brazilian and South African stock markets.
They found that UK-listed firms such as Shell, Glencore, Vodafone and Barclays saw their profits outpace inflation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while ordinary families’ real incomes plummeted.
Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR, said: “Our research finds that markets aren’t working efficiently, enabling large companies to make profits that likely amplified inflation.
“This has made the cost of living crisis worse for most people, and for many smaller firms across the economy.
“The original inflation spike was driven by global supply chains gumming up post-pandemic, and then by the energy price shock following the Ukraine invasion.”
Cameron positive that US will come through with funding for Ukraine
UK foreign secretary David Cameron said in a joint press conference with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken that he is sure that the US will provide more funding for Ukraine.
He said: “I believe the US will come through with supplemental funding for Ukraine.
“I’m sure that goodwill will prevail and the money will be voted through.”
Lord Cameron: ‘No more important relationship for Britain than with US’
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said there is “no more important” relationship for Britain than its partnership with the US.
He said he was glad to see the so-called special relationship was “stronger than ever” and that it was all the more important in the “dangerous and insecure and unstable world in which we currently live”.
At a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he said: “There is no more important relationship for Britain than this partnership with the United States.”
Lord Cameron said Europe and the US were “rightly” sharing the financial burden of supporting Ukraine.
Mr Blinken earlier said: “Our countries are in lockstep when it comes to continuing to do everything possible to ensure that Putin’s aggression remains a strategic defeat and failure for Russia.”
Blinken: UK’s leadership has been ‘absolutely essential' in support of Ukraine
Secretary Blinken praised the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
He said: “The UK’s leadership has been absolutely essential. The UK has committed the second most after the United States in terms of military assistance and across the board.
“This is a global coalition in support of Ukraine. “
Video: Fox News host clashes with US presidential candidate Vikek Ramaswamy over Ukraine policy
Presidential candidate Ramaswamy clashed with a Fox News host as he defended his position on Ukraine on Thursday.
“I think we have to play hardball there and make a hard deal that requires any reneging on that deal to have major consequences. The clear principles are this war doesn’t advance US interests,” he said while suggesting that US priority should be on border control.
The Fox News host suggested a “world war could enfold” if eastern Europe were “given up”.
