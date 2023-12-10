Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘may have ordered capture of key city’ in time for March election
Russian president announced he would stand for re-election on Friday
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
The Kremlin may have ordered Russia’s military to capture the key frontline city of Avdiivka in time for the presidential elections in March, analysts have suggested, after Vladimir Putin announced his re-election campaign at a military awards ceremony.
The military setting suggests Mr Putin could make the war in Ukraine a more central pillar of his re-election campaign than previously anticipated, the Institute for the Study of War suggested.
Meanwhile, it emerged that Mr Putin’s jailed arch-critic Alexei Navalny has not been heard from in three days after suffering a “serious health-related incident”, according to allies who fear his “life is at great risk”.
The Russian opposition politician’s press secretary said his lawyers stood all day outside the penal colony where he is detained – but were denied entry.
Mr Navalny’s team has been coordinating a vast telephone campaign to seek to undermine Russian support for Mr Putin ahead of March’s election, and for the war in Ukraine. Mr Putin, already the longest-serving Russian ruler since Joseph Stalin, is on course to hold the presidency until at least 2030.
Full report: Fears for jailed Putin critic Navalny missing for three days after ‘serious health incident’
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been missing for three days following a “a serious health-related incident”, his associates have warned – just as Vladimir Putin launches his presidential re-election campaign.
Allies of the Kremlin critic – who has been sentenced to more than 30 years on what he says are politically motivated charges – had this week stepped up a campaign to undermine popular support for Mr Putin and the war in Ukraine ahead of the March 2024 presidential elections.
And days earlier, Russian prosecutors brought fresh charges against Mr Navalny, in what the 47-year-old said was part of the Kremlin’s desire to “initiate a new criminal case against me every three months”.
But Mr Navalny failed to show up at scheduled court hearings this week, according to Maria Pevchikh, chair of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, who said he had been “missing for three days now”.
You can read more here:
Fears for jailed Putin critic Navalny missing for three days after ‘serious incident’
Arch-Kremlin critic had just been handed fresh charges – as his team began anti-Putin billboard campaign
Some Russian athletes allowed to compete at Paris Olympics
Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.
The decision has removed the option of a blanket ban over the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC’s decision confirms moves it started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports.
Eight Russians and three from Belarus are among 4,600 athletes worldwide who have so far qualified for the Summer Games.
Russia sent a team of 335 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 but only dozens are likely to compete in Paris. Russia remains banned from team sports.
Blocking Ukraine aid would be ‘Christmas present’ to Putin and Xi, Cameron says
Blocking a package of support for Ukraine would be a “Christmas present” for Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Lord David Cameron has warned after Senate Republicans opposed a multi-billion-dollar aid bill.
The Foreign Secretary urged allies to rally around Kyiv, describing the response to the conflict as “the great test for our generation” as he delivered a speech at the Aspen security conference in Washington DC on Thursday.
The US Congress failed to pass a 110 billion dollar (£88 billion) package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel as well as other national security priorities.
Read the full report:
Blocking Ukraine aid would be ‘Christmas present’ to Putin and Xi, Cameron says
The Foreign Secretary urged allies to rally around Kyiv as he delivered a speech at the Aspen security conference.
David Cameron calls for $350bn in frozen Russian bank accounts to fund Ukraine war
David Cameron has called for 350 billion dollars (£278 billion) in frozen Russian bank accounts to be used to fund the Ukrainian war effort.
The UK foreign secretary said there is a strong argument for seizing frozen Russian assets and using them to rebuild Ukraine, during a visit to the US.
“Instead of just freezing that money, let’s take that money, spend it on rebuilding Ukraine and that is, if you like, a downpayment on reparations that Russia will one day have to pay for the illegal invasion that they’ve undertaken,” Mr Cameron said. “I’ve looked at all the arguments and so far, I haven’t seen anything that convinces me this is a bad idea.”
Soviet-era statue dismantled in Kyiv
The statue of a of a Red Army commander was dismantled by authorities in Kyiv on Saturday.
Ukrainian officials pressed on with a campaign to remove Soviet-era monuments in an effort to erase all traces of Russian rule amid a full-scale invasion by Kremlin troops, now nearing its two-year mark.
Municipal workers on Saturday carefully hoisted the hulking statue of Mykola Shchors, a Soviet field commander during the Russian Civil War, off its pedestal.
“We need to educate our youth so that they know our history,” said Zoya Kobyliukova, 82, an onlooker who described communism as a “utopia” that led to many people being killed.
“They’re doing the right thing to be taking him down.”
338,000 Russian troops have been killed, according to Ukraine
Ukrainian figures have suggested that 338,120 Russian soldiers have died since the war began last Febraury.
The latest numbers also say over 10,000 armoured combat vehicles have been destroyed, while 5,632 Russian tanks have reportedly been eliminated.
Fears for jailed Putin critic Navalny missing for three days after ‘serious health incident’
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been missing for three days following a “a serious health-related incident”, his associates have warned – just as Vladimir Putin launches his presidential re-election campaign.
Allies of the Kremlin critic – who has been sentenced to more than 30 years on what he says are politically motivated charges – had this week stepped up a campaign to undermine popular support for Mr Putin and the war in Ukraine ahead of the March 2024 presidential elections.
You can read the full report below:
Fears for jailed Putin critic Navalny missing for three days after ‘serious incident’
Arch-Kremlin critic had just been handed fresh charges – as his team began anti-Putin billboard campaign
Zelensky visiting Argentina in bid to win support
Ukrainian President Zelensky is visiting Argentina in hopes that he will win the support of the global south.
Zelenskyy’s trip, announced on the Telegram messaging app, will focus on Ukraine‘s longstanding bid to secure the support of countries in the Global South in Ukraine‘s 21-month-old war against Russia.
The Ukrainian president said he had met the prime minister of the West African country of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, en route to Argentina and thanked him for “condemning Russian aggression” and supporting Ukrainian initiatives.
The trip marks his first trup to Latin American, where he is to attend the inauguration of new Argentine President Javier Milei.
Kyiv has been trying to build ties with African, Asian and Latin American governments, but has found its support for Israel at odds with the positions of some of those countries.
Why so many of Nepal’s Gurkhas end up fighting for Russia in Ukraine
A few months ago, a Ukrainian official posted a video of a man who had been captured while fighting for Russia.
The man was neither trained by Russia nor a resident of that country, and he had no direct stake in the Ukraine war. Yet he had flown over 4,000km to serve in “one of the Russian Airborne Forces brigade”, the video said.
Belonging to the landlocked Himalayan state of Nepal, which has a growing population and rising unemployment, Bibek Khatri admits to joining the Russian forces solely for the money.
Read the full story here
Why so many of Nepal’s Gurkhas end up fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Nearly 200 Nepalese nationals are serving as mercenaries in the Russian army – but it’s not only a phenomenon benefitting the Kremlin’s military recruitment, as Namita Singh explains
Blocking Ukraine aid would be ‘Christmas present’ to Putin and Xi, Cameron says
Blocking a package of support for Ukraine would be a “Christmas present” for Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Lord David Cameron has warned after Senate Republicans opposed a multi-billion-dollar aid bill.
The Foreign Secretary urged allies to rally around Kyiv, describing the response to the conflict as “the great test for our generation” as he delivered a speech at the Aspen security conference in Washington DC on Thursday.
The US Congress failed to pass a 110 billion dollar (£88 billion) package of wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel as well as other national security priorities.
Read the full article here
Blocking Ukraine aid would be ‘Christmas present’ to Putin and Xi, Cameron says
The Foreign Secretary urged allies to rally around Kyiv as he delivered a speech at the Aspen security conference.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies