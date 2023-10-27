✕ Close Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian troops have been executed for retreating from Putin’s offensive in the eastern city of Avdiivka, Donetsk, according to the White House.

“We have information that the Russian military has been actually executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told a media briefing on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have been repelling the Russian onslaught on the frontline in Donetsk for several weeks since mid-October.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin had lost “at least a brigdade” of troops in the offensive as Kyiv’s forces pushed them back.

“The invaders made several attempts to surround Avdiivka, but each time our soldiers stopped them and threw them back, causing painful losses. In these cases, the enemy lost at least a brigade,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for Ukraine‘s southern groups of forces, said last week that Russian forces had suffered over 400 casualties a day in its campaign which has relied on small assault groups of 30 to 40 men.