Devastating aftermath of deadly Lviv attack captured in drone footage

The death toll from the Russian missile strike into a residential building in Lviv in western Ukraine rose to seven after two bodies were retrieved from under the rubble late Thursday.

The roof and top floor of the building were destroyed in what Lviv’s mayor called the biggest attack of the war on civilian infrastructure on the city located just 43 miles from the border with Nato and EU member state Poland.

“There definitely will be a response to the enemy. It will be a noticeable one,” president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, a raid by Russian security services has revealed the colourful inside of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s St Petersburg lavish mansion.

A wardrobe stuffed full of wigs, gold bars and a stuffed alligator were among the many bizarre finds in photos and footage published by pro-Kremlin media outlet Izvestia.

Officials are also said to have found assault weapons, ammunition and even a photograph allegedly showing the severed heads of the Wagner leader’s enemies.

The exiled Wagner boss is back in Russia weeks after his failed mutiny and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps they stayed in before an attempted mutiny against Moscow.