Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has spelled out the “worst-case scenario” for the world as Vladimir Putin’s invasion enters its 18th month.

“If the aggressor wins now, it will be the worst-case scenario for all of humanity,” Ms Zelenska said in an exclusive interview with Independent TV from the heavily guarded presidential palace in Kyiv.

Speaking from the command centre in Kyiv, Ms Zelenska warned that Ukraine is in desperate need of “faster” support to enable it to fight Vladimir Putin’s troops.

“We keep hearing from our Western partners that they will be with us as long as it takes. ‘Long’ is not the word we should use. We should use the word ‘faster’,” she told Independent TV.

On the war front, even though Russian forces have not made any significant headway along the front lines, they are entrenched in heavily mined areas they control, making it difficult for Ukrainian troops to move east and south, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.